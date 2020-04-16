Anglers travel to fish for steelhead in rural Idaho
Anglers travel to fish for steelhead in rural Idaho

Steelhead angler

In this 2006 file photo, an angler casts for steelhead on the Upper Salmon River in the shadow of the Sawtooth Mountains. Custer County officials last week asked the governor and Idaho Fish and Game to shut down steelhead fishing to prevent spread of the new coronavirus. 

 ROGER PHILLIPS, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — During a normal steelhead fishing season, the small towns along the Salmon River would welcome the visitors who line the riverbanks to reel in prized fish. But this year, some officials in Custer County worry that those visiting anglers could spread the new coronavirus to the rural area.

Last Thursday, during a meeting of the Idaho Association of Counties, Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts asked the association’s director, Seth Grigg, to pass a message along to Gov. Brad Little: Please shutter steelhead season.

“We asked him to shut down the steelhead season so we can close these campgrounds up here and send the people back home,” Butts said in a phone interview.

The fishing season in that area is set to end April 30. But the three county commissioners agreed to call for the unprecedented measure after noticing an influx of visitors.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for Little’s office said the governor has “no plans to postpone or close the steelhead season.”

Custer County, which includes Stanley and Redfish Lake, had two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Wednesday afternoon. But it abuts Blaine County, where Idaho’s worst outbreak has occurred.

