 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All Sawtooth National Forest now in stage one fire restrictions
0 comments
breaking top story

All Sawtooth National Forest now in stage one fire restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharps Fire firefighter

A firefighter walks alongside the Sharps Fire burning in Blaine County in August 2018.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF INCIDENT INFORMATION SYSTEM

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest is entering stage one fire restrictions in all districts due to current fire conditions.

These restrictions go into effect July 2 and will be removed Oct. 15 at the latest. 

These restrictions prevent igniting, burning, maintaining, attending or using a fire. Exceptions include stoves or grills that use liquid petroleum fuels and areas with posted signage that fires are not prohibited. Fires are also allowed in permanent metal or concrete structures that are maintained by the Forest Service. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The final exception includes fully enclosed metal stoves, grills, or sheep herder type stoves that are at least five feet in length, have a spark arrester with a mesh screen, and a screen opening of 1/4 inch or less.

Smoking is prohibited unless done in an enclosed vehicle, building or in an area at least three feet in diameter that does not contain any flammable materials.

Violators are subject to a fine and possible jail time.

Sawtooth National Forest Restrictions Map 1
Sawtooth National Forest Restrictions Map 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News