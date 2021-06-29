All Sawtooth National Forest now in stage one fire restrictions

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest is entering stage one fire restrictions in all districts due to current fire conditions.

These restrictions go into effect July 2 and will be removed Oct. 15 at the latest.

These restrictions prevent igniting, burning, maintaining, attending or using a fire. Exceptions include stoves or grills that use liquid petroleum fuels and areas with posted signage that fires are not prohibited. Fires are also allowed in permanent metal or concrete structures that are maintained by the Forest Service.

The final exception includes fully enclosed metal stoves, grills, or sheep herder type stoves that are at least five feet in length, have a spark arrester with a mesh screen, and a screen opening of 1/4 inch or less.

Smoking is prohibited unless done in an enclosed vehicle, building or in an area at least three feet in diameter that does not contain any flammable materials.

Violators are subject to a fine and possible jail time.

