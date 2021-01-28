All of Idaho set to virtually host International Fly Fishing Film Fest

KETCHUM — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to all of Idaho beginning on Feb. 5, features 11 films ranging from 6- to 16-minutes in length, and from all corners of the globe, showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Idaho area International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $10 and may be accessed at watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5ff5f38ab2b63e007e059e40. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing at 5 p.m.

Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for 7 days.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 grand prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

The event is sponsored by Fly Fusion Magazine.

Total virtual IF4 film festival viewing time is 115 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.

Among the films to be screened are: