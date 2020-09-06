Aggressive cow moose with calf reported in the Adams Gulch area north of Ketchum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — On Friday, Fish and Game received a report of an aggressive cow moose that bluff charged a family in the Adams Gulch area north of Ketchum. A family of three with a baby in a stroller and two leashed dogs was hiking along the creek when a cow moose charged the family. An adult male put himself between the charging moose, yelling and raising his arms, which stopped the charge, just short of the family.

Hikers in the Adams Gulch area should use caution when hiking in the area. Always give moose a wide berth when you encounter them when recreating throughout southern Idaho. Moose, like any wildlife, can become agitated if they feel you are a threat

“Moose are very large animals and can be extremely dangerous when agitated” stated conservation officer Brandyn Hurd, “even though they are large animals they are extremely fast, and will use their front hooves to strike out at whatever they view as a threat.”

Residents are reminded to never allow your dog to have the opportunity to chase a moose. Dogs can be viewed as a threat, especially if they were to try and chase a moose, which is why residents are always strongly encouraged to keep their dogs on leash.