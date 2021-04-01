After perilous climbing fall, Idaho outdoorsman has lessons to share on pride, safety

Lanza said he feels more danger on a road bike than climbing a rock face. That danger is constant, he said, where climbing includes specific moments of risk like the one that led to his accident.

One of the points Lanza wanted his readers to take away from his experience: Avoiding danger isn’t about never encountering it; instead, you try to find a balance, being aware of those risks and ensuring you never feel like you’re too careful for it to happen to you.

‘It was a struggle over whether to be so public’He wrote the story of his accident on and off over about three months. He published it on The Big Outside on Feb. 20.

“Writing about the details of the fall and rescue were the most difficult, but overall, it was a struggle over whether to be so public about what happened,” Lanza said. “For me, the most gut-wrenching aspect of what happened was thinking about the impact it would have had on my family.”

His family was behind him. Nate, just like he had been in Little Cottonwood Canyon, was there to encourage his dad.