After a trio of concussions, this Idaho woman headed to New Zealand to hike and heal

Even from afar, Lewinski’s mother noticed the change.

“There’s a definite brightness, a joy of living that’s in her again,” Lynn Lewinski said. “A lot of it is in her eyes. As she was able to rest and walk and go through the hike, you could just see this difference starting — a strength and a gladness that hadn’t really been there, hadn’t been connected.”

Lewinski said the hike re-instilled in her the idea that she could enjoy her life. She recalled one particular point when the pair were standing among the Southern Alps, isolated and listening to the wind blow between the mountains. She was taken aback by the solitude and by their accomplishment.

“At that point it was like: ‘This is it. Everything I have come through has been for this moment,’” she said. “Like, no matter how hard my life has been, I still got here. I can still move forward and live.”

Teaching others to take a walk

The trail took Lewinski and Ludack through forests and bogs, across roads and rocky scrambles until they reached the end of their route on March 21. Just days later, the country went into lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.