MAY-JUNE
May 31, June 1-2: Twin Falls Western Days. Parade, June 1; music with several bands, all three days at City Park; car show, June 1-2; and food. Twinfallswesterndays.com.
June 2: Camas Lily Day, Fairfield. Chamber of Commerce breakfast, music, Sho-Ban dancing and vendors in the park. Children’s free fishing derby is June 1. 208-358-1006.
June 6-8: Magic Valley Dairy Days, Wendell. Parade, June 8; entertainment, community breakfast, crafts, carnival, food, exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org.
June 8: Jerome County Historical Society’s Live History Days, Jerome. Live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, tours of historical buildings, displays of agricultural exhibits. Also nondenominational church service and community picnic on June 9. Historicaljeromecounty.com, 208-324-5641.
June 8: Lincoln County Historical Society’s History Day, Shoshone. Displays, demonstrations and opening of the Lincoln County Historical Museum for the season. Lincolncountyhistorical.org, 208-886-7787.
June 8: Richfield Outlaw Day. Community breakfast, parade, queen contest, arena and rodeo events, mud races, street dance. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
June 14-15: Filer Fun Days, Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Fish fry, June 14; parade, June 15, music, children’s activities, fireworks. Filer Fun Days on Facebook, cityoffiler.com, 208-326-5000.
June 20-22: Highway 30 Music Fest, Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Outdoor music festival with several bands. Hwy30musicfest.com.
June 27-30: Idaho Regatta, Burley. Show and Shine at Rupert Square; boat parade, boat races on the Snake River with qualifying heats, races and finals. Idahoregatta.org.
June 26-27: Jazz on the Canyon, Twin Falls. Jazz music and wine tasting at opening event June 26 at Windsor Nursery, Kimberly. Jazz music on the canyon June 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
June 28: Hagerman fireworks show. Activities at the park and fireworks. Hagermanvalleychamber.com, 208-837-9131.
June 29: Hazelton Fourth of July celebration. Parade, Southern Idaho Truck Show June 28-29, entertainment, carnival, games, pancake breakfast, fireworks. 208-829-5415.
June 29: Jerome Freedom Fest celebration. Music, festivities and food at Jerome’s North Park, followed by fireworks at Jerome High School. 208-324-8189.
June 29, July 1-4: Rupert’s Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks, June 29; parade, July 4; also music performances, patriotic program, bike race, lawnmower races. Rupert4th.com.
JULY
July 3-4: Sagebrush Days, Buhl. Trout feed, July 3; parade, pancake breakfast, fun run, firehouse competition and fireworks, July 4. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
July 4: Fairfield Fourth of July celebration with fireworks. Fairfieldidaho.net.
July 4: Gooding community fireworks show at Gooding Middle School. Goodingidaho.org, 208-934-5669.
July 4: Hailey’s Days of the Old West celebration. Parade on Main Street, Sawtooth Rangers Rodeo (July 2-4), fireworks, pancake breakfast, antique fairs, RiverFest with activities. Haileyidaho.com, visitsunvalley.com, 208-788-3484.
July 4: Wood River Land Trust’s RiverFest at Lions Park and Draper Wood River Preserve, Hailey. Children’s activities, nature programs, food. Haileyidaho.com, woodriverlandtrust.org, 208-788-3947.
July 4: Hansen’s fireworks show at Rolling Hills Park. 208-423-5158.
July 4: Shoshone Fourth of July celebration. Community potluck, fireworks. 208-886-2030.
July 4: Stanley Fourth of July celebration. Parade, street dance, fireworks. Stanleycc.org.
July 4: Sun Valley on Ice at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink. Ice shows are held at dusk on most Saturdays through Labor Day weekend. Features Olympic medalists, national champions and Sun Valley figure skaters. Sunvalley.com, visitsunvalley.com. 208-622-2135.
July 12-13: Camas County Rodeo, Fairfield. Several rodeo events at C Me Later Arena. Fairfieldidaho.net.
July 12-13: Kimberly Good Neighbor Days. Parade, community benefit dinner, fundraising breakfast, Good Neighbor of the Year presentation, live music, children’s activities. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
July 12-14: Ketchum Arts Festival. Works by Idaho artists and craft makers, music, children’s activities at Festival Meadows. Ketchumartsfestival.com, visitsunvalley.com.
July 13: Declo Day at City Park. Parade, hammer run, barbecue, entertainment, games. 208-654-2124.
July 13-14: Shoshone Arts in the Park. Arts, crafts, live music, antiques show, family activities. Lincolncountychamber.org, 208-886-9811.
July 14-20: Elmore County Fair, Glenns Ferry. Open rodeo, junior rodeo, junior bull riding, draft horse pulls, livestock shows, entertainment, carnival. Elmorecountyfairgrounds.com. 208-587-2136.
July 18-20: Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Wine Auction events, Ketchum and Sun Valley. Gala auction and celebration, vintner dinners, Vine and Dine event, wine tasting, entertainment. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-726-9491.
July 19-20: Oakley Pioneer Days. Parade, barbecue, rodeos, gymkhana, team sorting, dance, fireworks. 208-862-3313.
July 20: Hansen Day celebration in City Park. Parade, games, activities, food. 208-423-5158.
July 20-21: Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair, Stanley. Artwork, crafts, music. Sawtoothmountainmamas.org, stanleycc.org.
July 20-28: Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo, Shoshone. Junior rodeo, ranch rodeo, mini bull riding, Idaho Cowboys Association rodeos, parade, United Truck and Tractor Pull, antique tractor pull, carnival, livestock shows. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
July 21: Gooding Basque Picnic festivities at Basque Cultural Center, Gooding. Catholic Mass, lamb lunch, chorizos, Basque dancers and music, adult weight-carrying competition, children’s competitions. 208-308-5051.
July 22-27: Magic Valley Folk Festival in Burley, Rupert. Features dance teams and musicians from several countries. Parade with dancers at Rupert Square; youth culture presentations, workshops and gala performances in Burley. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
July 25-27: Twin Falls Art in the Park. Artist booths, music, demonstrations, wine tasting, food, children’s activities in City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
July 27: Kids Art in the Park, Twin Falls. Workshops for ages 3-14 in City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
July 27: Spudman Triathlon, Burley. Course is 1.5K swim, 40K bike course, 10K run with age divisions. Wave 1-8 categories with age divisions. Spudman.org.
July 29-31, Aug. 1-3: Minidoka County Fair, Rupert. Concert with Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band, July 30; lawnmower races, junior rodeo, open rodeo, gymkhana, antique tractor pull, barbecue dinner, ice cream social. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
AUGUST
Aug. 1-4: Camas County Fair at the 4-H/City Park, Fairfield. Parade, Aug. 3; bike parade, free carnival-style games and activities, music, livestock shows and sale. 208-764-2230.
Aug. 5-10: Blaine County Fair at the fairgrounds, Carey. Rodeo, entertainment, livestock shows. Blainecountyidahofair.com, 208-788-5585.
Aug. 6-10: Jerome County Fair at the fairgrounds. Parade, Aug. 6; Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo, Aug. 6-8; concert with Craig Campbell, Aug. 9; Mud Drag, Aug. 10; also free stage entertainment, carnival, livestock shows. Junior rodeo is Aug. 3. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Aug. 8-10: Braun Brothers Reunion Festival, Challis. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Braunbrothersreunion.com.
Aug. 9-11: Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Arts and Crafts Festival, Ketchum. Outdoor juried art and crafts show, artists’ demonstrations, music, children’s activities. Sunvalleycenter.org, visitsunvalley.com, 208-726-9491.
Aug. 10-17: Cassia County Fair at the fairgrounds, Burley. Concert with Tracy Byrd, Aug. 10; parade, PRCA rodeos, team ranch sorting, ATV and Motorcycle Rodeo, free stage entertainment, hypnotist shows, carnival. Cassiacountyfair.com, 208-678-9150.
Aug. 12-17: Gooding County Fair. Parade, Aug. 14; PRCA rodeos, Aug. 14-17; PRCA Xtreme bull riding, Aug. 14; also cowboy reunion, carnival, music in arena after the rodeos. Junior rodeo is Aug. 9. 208-934-4529.
Aug. 17: Joe Mama’s Car Show, Jerome. Featuring a variety of cars at City Park. Joemamascarshow.com.
Aug. 24: Paul Palooza at City Park. Entertainment, games, food. 208-438-4101.
Aug. 28-31, Sept. 1-2: Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Concert with Chris Janson and opening act Jackson Michelson, Sept. 1; PRCA rodeos, Aug. 29-31; also Play with Gravity Mototrials, free entertainment, comedy hypnotist shows, magic show, carnival. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4396.
Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1-2: Wagon Days, Ketchum. Big Hitch Parade, Aug. 31; live music, Basque dancers, cowboy poetry, street party, arts and crafts, pancake breakfast, carnival, antique fair. Wagondays.net, visitsunvalley.com.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1-2: Bellevue Labor Day Celebration at Bellevue Memorial Park. Parade, music, fun run, food, vendors. 208-788-2128.
Sept. 13-15: Lost N Lava Trail Ride at West Magic area and at the Barney Ranch, north of Shoshone. Horse riding on trails, music around the campfire, western cooking, stories and games. Lostnlavagathering.com, 208-886-7787.
Sept. 20-21: Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, Shoshone. Entertainment by cowboy poets and musicians from throughout the West. Day shows, evening concerts, jam sessions, potluck dinner, cowboy church. Lostnlavagathering.com, 208-886-7787.
Sept. 21: “A Blast on the Grass” car show, Hagerman. Cars, music, cruise, food. Hagermanvalleychamber.com, 208-837-9131.
Sept. 21-22: Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island, Hagerman. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Entertainment, artwork, demonstrations, wagon and canoe rides, children’s activities, food. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
OCTOBER
Oct. 9-13: Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Ketchum and Hailey. Sheep parade, Folklife Fair, Sheep Tales Gathering, music, dancers, lamb feast, fiber festival, championship sheepdog trials, workshops, demonstrations and displays, children’s activities. Trailingofthesheep.org, 208-720-0585.
Oct. 16-20: Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival. Music performances on several stages. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
— Calendar compiled by Ramona Jones
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.