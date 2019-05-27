Traditionally, yurts are portable, round structures, with fabric coverings and collapsible frames. The eco-friendly structures were originally designed as primary dwellings for ancient nomadic tribes. They were favorable due to wind resistance and their ease to erect and transport.
In the modern world, they are typically built on wooden platforms — as the Willow Glamping Yurt is — where electricity, plumbing and heating can be installed beneath the base.
The circular shape and modern, reflective insulation are designed to maximize energy efficiency and temperature, keeping the yurt warm in winter months and cool in summer months.
Pacific-brand yurts are modeled after the Mongolian ger, known for its heavy center ring and straight rafters. The accordion lattice walls are bound with a tension band at the top. Traditionally made from willow, birch or poplar saplings, the modern yurt sports some architectural improvements, including a central ring with an acrylic dome skylight made that can be opened. Windows are also an option and the traditional materials have been replaced by modern architectural fibers.
