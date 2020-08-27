Adopt a 4-H trained wild horse yearling via text or call-in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District will host a call-in 4-H trained wild horse adoption from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 30, accepting bids via phone or text. Seven wild horse yearlings, born in the Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corrals, will be available.

Prior to the adoption, the 4-H Clubs will showcase the training of their wild horses during an in-hand trail challenge from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those interested will be able to watch the trail challenge via Facebook Live on the University of Idaho 4-H and BLM Wild Horse Training Program Facebook page,