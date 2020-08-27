Adopt a 4-H trained wild horse yearling via text or call-in

BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District will host a call-in 4-H trained wild horse adoption from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 30, accepting bids via phone or text. Seven wild horse yearlings, born in the Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corrals, will be available.
Prior to the adoption, the 4-H Clubs will showcase the training of their wild horses during an in-hand trail challenge from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those interested will be able to watch the trail challenge via Facebook Live on the University of Idaho 4-H and BLM Wild Horse Training Program Facebook page,
Six 4-H Clubs are participating in this adoption: Boots and Bullseyes (Ada County), Desperados (Ada and Canyon counties), Moscow Mustangs (Latah County), Oasis (Elmore County), Snake River Livestock (Owyhee County) and Vallivue (Canyon County). The 4-H members have been working with these young charges since early July, teaching the horses to lead, load into a horse trailer and pick up their feet. The animals were to be offered for adoption during the Western Idaho Fair, which has since been canceled.
If interested in adopting a 4-H trained wild horse yearling, please complete an application located here: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/wildhorse_howtoadopt_doc1.pdf and email it to Boise District Wild Horse Specialist Raul Trevino at rtrevino@blm.gov or Boise District Wrangler Ruby Kyle at rkyle@blm.gov.
Information about each of these horses will be available on the BLM Idaho website, https://www.blm.gov/blog/2020-08-25/adopt-4-h-trained-wild-horse-august-30-2020, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BLMIdaho – be sure to follow along to learn more about these horses.
Bids will be accepted from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 via phone or text to 208-830-4522 or 208-473-9868. Once adopted, these horses will be available for pickup by appointment later that afternoon at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals; call 208-830-4522.
For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 866-4MUSTANGS (866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.
