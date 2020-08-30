A wealth of hunting opportunities kick off Aug. 30 and Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Some small game hunting seasons will open in Idaho on Aug 30 and Sept. 1, with opportunities including upland birds, upland game, and doves. Many general archery seasons for deer and elk also open on Aug. 30. There is a wealth of opportunity that this time of year provides for Idaho’s hunters.

To help you see what's available, here is a list of hunting opportunities that kick off between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1:

August 30

Forest Grouse season (Dusky, Ruffed and Spruce Gouse) opens statewide

Red squirrel season opens statewide

Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare season opens statewide

General fall turkey seasons open – General fall seasons are limited to the Panhandle and Clearwater regions, and portions of the Southwest and Southeast regions. Some general seasons in eastern Idaho open Sept. 15. See page 22 of the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules.