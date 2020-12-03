A restroom with a view: Local artists add murals to McCall-area public outhouses

MCCALL — Local artists added some color to public restrooms in the McCall area this summer with amazing fish and wildlife murals. Kelly Weimer, Heidi Messner and Denise Jaunsem donated their amazing talents to help McCall Fisheries technician Caitlyn Uhlenbrauck with a restroom beautification project for all to enjoy.

“This is the first year of many we hope to engage local artists in helping us bring some joy and inspiration to your lives while you use our public restrooms,” Uhlenbrauck said.

Denise Jaunsem was a campground host at Horsethief Reservoir this summer. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Jaunsem traded in her house and most of her possessions for camper life in 2020. She has been an artist her whole life and loves painting anything related to nature. Her pollinator mural is located in the restroom nearest to the boat launch at King’s Point Campground at Horsethief Reservoir.

Kelly Weimer is an administrative assistant at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s McCall office. Painting has been a fun hobby for her throughout much of her life, and she hopes to continue her passion.