KETCHUM — An outdoors media company helmed by popular hunting personality Steve Rinella recently acquired an Idaho-based outdoor gear brand, a news release from both companies says.
MeatEater, a lifestyle website with a popular podcast and Netflix series of the same name, bought First Lite, a hunting apparel company out of Ketchum. The terms of the acquisition were not made public when the purchase was announced on Tuesday.
First Lite, which was founded in 2007, made a name for itself selling camouflage jackets, pants, gloves and more made of merino wool, a lightweight fiber that’s softer than regular wool.
Rinella, whose MeatEater company already offers branded graphic T-shirts and accessories, said in the release that he’s a longtime fan of First Lite.
“I’ve been a devoted First Lite consumer for almost a decade,” said Rinella. “First Lite was a sponsor of the MeatEater TV show from the very beginning, and I’ve been loyal to them ever since. I love their products, conservation ethos, and knowledgeable customer service. What’s more, the crew at First Lite is comprised of dedicated and diehard hunters and anglers who spend a ton of time in the field living a lifestyle they believe in.”
First Lite will remain headquartered in Ketchum, and its co-founders Kenton Carruth and Scott Robinson will continue to work as co-presidents, the release said. MeatEater CEO Kevin Sloan will oversee the integration of the two businesses.
First Lite gear was already available for purchase in MeatEater’s online shop as of June 19.
