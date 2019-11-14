{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Mike Young, Program Manager for the Outdoor Recreation Leadership at the College of Southern Idaho will be speaking at an informational meeting to discuss a new Magic Valley trail network from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Taylor Building room 273.

AGENDA ITEMS:

  • What trails?
  • Who’s involved?
  • What’s in it for you?
  • How I can help?

COMMUNITY WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE ATTEND:

The Dirt Trails Alliance, CSI ORC, Bull Moose Bicycles, Spoke & Wheel, Cycle Therapy, Epic, Magic Valley Composite, Trail Blazers

RSVP if you are interested in new trails to myoung@csi.edu or call 208-732-6340.

