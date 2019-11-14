TWIN FALLS — Mike Young, Program Manager for the Outdoor Recreation Leadership at the College of Southern Idaho will be speaking at an informational meeting to discuss a new Magic Valley trail network from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Taylor Building room 273.
AGENDA ITEMS:
- What trails?
- Who’s involved?
- What’s in it for you?
- How I can help?
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
COMMUNITY WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE ATTEND:
The Dirt Trails Alliance, CSI ORC, Bull Moose Bicycles, Spoke & Wheel, Cycle Therapy, Epic, Magic Valley Composite, Trail Blazers
RSVP if you are interested in new trails to myoung@csi.edu or call 208-732-6340.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.