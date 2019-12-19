KIMBERLY — Southern Idaho’s most recent storm never truly departed from the South Hills until after sunset Saturday, but that didn’t stop skiers and riders from slashing turns, jumping off rocks and sampling the freshies at Magic Mountain. Nearly three feet of cold-smoke snow fell onto the slopes for opening day and people couldn’t have been happier.
When I arrived late that morning, I expected a packed parking lot, but with the foggy weather looming over the mountain, there was enough space to park close to the hill. After picking up my lift ticket at the mom and pop-style lodge, I hopped into one of the snowcats with ski area owner Gary Miller for some snow grooming at the magic carpet slopes.
“We got 30 inches in about 30 hours,” a joyous Miller said. “We are digging (snowcat plowing) like crazy to get it open. That’s why the tubing hill is late.”
After several passes and a transport over to the chair lift, I headed for the top of the mountain. George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone” blasted from the lift house, and the hoots and hollers from skiers and riders returning for another run kept harmony to the song.
I traversed under the chair lift with nearly two feet of partially tracked snow billowing up behind my skis, stopping to catch my breath and snap a few photos of other skiers and riders enjoying the frozen powder.
On my second run, I befriended two Canyon Ridge students — Ty Greaves and Max Jensen — and asked if I could join them for a run or two.
“Of course,” they said and we rode back up to the top, plotting our mission to Flattop rock to explore some of the surprisingly large rock drops at Magic.
Greaves took the lead, and I found a position to watch him jump. Max looked on from above as the high-schooler leaped into the oblivion, over the runout track and POOF, into the heap of snow below.
“Pretty historic opening day,” Jensen said after the three of us reconvened at the bottom of the rock drop. “I haven’t seen it this good since I moved here.”
Greaves agreed.
“No better way to start the season off than with a pow day,” he said, grinning.
