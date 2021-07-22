A healthy forest on Bald Mountain critical for future. Stewardship project aims at saving lives, reducing fires and promoting recreation on the slopes

“If we can find a way to tie into agriculture or Idaho National Laboratories east of us, we can get these wood products used into something that’s not studs,” Mills said.

The project has several moving parts in a short window of time. Some factors include migratory birds, migrating fauna, recreational seasons and even weather.

“Based on the analysis we’ve done, we have some time constraints as well,” Poff said about the real-time speed of the project. “There is only certain times we can be in certain areas. There is so many different factors going into it. If it was up to me, we would just snap our fingers and it would all be done.”

Speaking about Bald Mountain’s appearance, Dani Southard, Northern Rockies program manager with the National Forest Foundation, also expressed another component to why the project is useful.

“I think it is also important to note that if we are not doing enough, quick enough, then what is the result?” Southard said. “The results are we are content with a brown or black viewshed, so there is definitely a piece of it where we need to be balancing (the three components) that Zach mentioned and how quick we can get after some of these challenges.”