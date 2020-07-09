A fish’s life can cover many miles: Individual Idaho bull trout tracked on nearly 200-mile trek

Because they are piscivorous, they have been compared to wolves by some anglers, who fear they can depress populations of other species.

When the bull trout was detected in the Imnaha River, its travels had only just begun. By July, the fish was detected in a small mountain stream in the Salmon River Basin. It was there to spawn, said Messner, and had covered 186 miles to reach its destination.

The fish was back in Hells Canyon last winter and returned to the Imnaha this spring. Messner wrote it’s likely the fish will return to its spawning grounds this month. He declined to name its natal stream, noting it is a bull trout spawning hot spot.

He said biologists have long known bull trout cover great distances as they move between overwinter habitat in places like the Snake River in Hells Canyon and the high mountain, natal spawning streams. But he said “we often don’t have documentation of that. That is why this one, in particular, is cool.” The practice of wintering in big rivers and spawning in higher, smaller streams is known as fluvial.

Bull trout were listed as threatened in 1998. Federal, state and tribal fisheries agencies are gearing up to conduct a status review of the species in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana and a sliver of Nevada.