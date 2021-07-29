A beginner's guide to public shooting ranges

Visiting a supervised shooting range for the first time can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Shooting ranges are designed for safe firearms practice for shooters of all abilities, and they can be a great place for beginners to learn more about responsible, safe shooting.

Most of the anxiety that first-time range-goers feel stems from uncertainty. There is also the added pressure of shooting in front of more experienced firearms handlers, which can make an inexperienced shooter feel intimidated.

By learning more about how public shooting ranges work, you can put a lot of that anxiety to rest. If you are a responsible and safe firearm handler, have good range etiquette, and follow the range rules, more experienced shooters shouldn’t intimidate you. In fact, many veteran shooters will be happy to offer help or advice if you ask them for it.

While every shooting range is a little different, this general guide provides the basics, and will hopefully make you more confident during your first trip to a public shooting range and make it safe and enjoyable.

Before you go

Know the shooting

safety fundamentals