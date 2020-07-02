6 men plead guilty, sentenced in 2018 poaching case in Franklin County

Fish and Game learned through their investigation that Reeder and Porter not only killed gross over-limits of elk and deer but also sold some of the elk and deer meat and antlers in order to purchase a new rifle. Members of the group also unlawfully killed pheasants, magpies and wild turkeys baited onto the property.

While serving search warrants on the Reeder Ranch for the wildlife violations, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reeder and Porter for felony possession of a controlled substance, which was located in the residence during the search. Officers also found Reeder in possession of an unlawfully taken bear he poached in California.

All six men reached plea agreements with the Franklin County Prosecutors office. As part of the agreements, Jay Reeder and Brandon Porter each pleaded guilty to four felonies and received lifetime revocations of their hunting privileges. Both men received suspended two-year prison sentences held at the discretion of the court to impose if the men were found in violation of the conditions of their 20-year felony supervised probation. The men each spent 30 days in jail.