45-day opportunity to object Black Pine exploration drilling expansion begins

BURLEY — The Final Supplemental Environmental Assessment and Draft Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact have been completed for the expansion of the Black Pine Exploration Project and the project is now subject to a 45-day objection filing period. The EA, draft decision notice and FONSI, and other documents are available on the Sawtooth National Forest project website:fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57685 under the heading “Black Pine Exploration Expansion Project.”
This supplemental to the 2018 Black Pine Exploration EA evaluates and incorporates the additional data necessary to disclose the environmental consequences associated with the Pilot Gold’s proposed plan for expanded mineral exploration.
How to Object and Time Frame: The Black Pine Exploration Expansion project is now subject to the pre-decisional administrative review process pursuant to 36 CFR 218 subparts A and B (the objection process for Non-HFRA projects). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project that were submitted during the initial scoping period in February 2020 or the 30-day Opportunity to Comment on the draft EA in November 2020, unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities.
Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual. Objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (36 CFR §218.7). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record. Objections must meet the requirement of 36 CFR 218.8. The project-specific amendment is subject to the same objection procedure as for the project, as provided under 36 CFR 219.59(b).
Contents of an Objection: Incorporation of documents by reference in the objection is permitted only as provided for at 36 CFR §218.8(b). Minimum content requirements of an objection identified in 36 CFR §218.8(d) include:
- Objector’s name and address with a telephone number, if available with signature or other verification of authorship supplied upon request.
- Identification of the lead objector when multiple names are listed, along with verification upon request;
- Name of project, name and title of the responsible official, national forest/ranger district of project;
- Sufficient narrative description of those aspects of the proposed project objected to, specific issues related to the project, how environmental law, regulation, or policy would be violate, and suggested remedies which would resolve the objection; and
- Statement demonstrating the connection between prior specific written comments on this project and the content of the objection, unless the objection issue arose after the designated opportunity for comment.
Filing an Objection: Written objections, including any attachments, must be filed (regular mail or email) with the Reviewing Officer (Regional Forester) within 45 days following the publication date of the legal notice in the newspaper of record the Times-News. Objections delivered by mail must be postmarked or received within 45 days from the date of publication of notice in the newspaper of record. The publication date in the Times News is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection of this project. Those wishing to object to this proposed project should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.
Objections should be mailed to:Regional Forester-Objection Reviewing Officer
Intermountain Region USFS
Attn: Objections
324 25th Street
Ogden, Utah 84401
For emailed objections, please email to” objections-intermtn-regional-office@usda.gov. Please put “OBJECTION-Black Pine Exploration Expansion Project” in the subject line. Electronic objections must be submitted as part of an actual e-mail message, or as an attachment in Microsoft Word (.doc), rich text format (.rtf), or portable document format (.pdf) only. For electronically mailed objections, the sender should normally receive an automated electronic acknowledgement from the agency as confirmation of receipt. If the sender does not receive an automated acknowledgement of the receipt of the objection, it is the sender’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt by other means. It is the responsibility of objectors to ensure their objection is received in a timely manner (36 CFR §218.9). Due to restrictions on building occupancy related to the Covid-19 pandemic, hand delivery of objections cannot be accepted.
All objections received, including names and addresses of those who object, will be considered part of the public record and will be available for public inspection. Further information about this project can be obtained from the Minidoka Ranger District or by telephone (208) 678-0430 or at the business office located at 2306 Hiland Avenue, Burley, Idaho 83318. If you have questions about the objection review process, please contact Pete Gomben, USFS Intermountain regional litigation and administrative review coordinator, at pete.gomben@usda.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!