45-day opportunity to object Black Pine exploration drilling expansion begins

BURLEY — The Final Supplemental Environmental Assessment and Draft Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact have been completed for the expansion of the Black Pine Exploration Project and the project is now subject to a 45-day objection filing period. The EA, draft decision notice and FONSI, and other documents are available on the Sawtooth National Forest project website:fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57685 under the heading “Black Pine Exploration Expansion Project.”

This supplemental to the 2018 Black Pine Exploration EA evaluates and incorporates the additional data necessary to disclose the environmental consequences associated with the Pilot Gold’s proposed plan for expanded mineral exploration.

How to Object and Time Frame: The Black Pine Exploration Expansion project is now subject to the pre-decisional administrative review process pursuant to 36 CFR 218 subparts A and B (the objection process for Non-HFRA projects). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project that were submitted during the initial scoping period in February 2020 or the 30-day Opportunity to Comment on the draft EA in November 2020, unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities.