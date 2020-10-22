2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival features world-wide angling adventures

MOSCOW — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, on Oct. 26. Featuring 10 films ranging from six to 16 minutes in length and produced from all corners of the globe, the festival showcases the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the nearly two-hour fly-fishing adventure screening at 7. The event is hosted by the Clearwater Fly Casters.

General admission tickets are $15 and are available in advance from members of the Clearwater Fly Casters and, if available, at the theatre door on the day of the event.

For information about this screening, contact bushsr@moscow.com.

In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event.

Among the films to be screened are the following: