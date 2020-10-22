2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival features world-wide angling adventures

MOSCOW — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, on Oct. 26. Featuring 10 films ranging from six to 16 minutes in length and produced from all corners of the globe, the festival showcases the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the nearly two-hour fly-fishing adventure screening at 7. The event is hosted by the Clearwater Fly Casters.
General admission tickets are $15 and are available in advance from members of the Clearwater Fly Casters and, if available, at the theatre door on the day of the event.
For information about this screening, contact bushsr@moscow.com.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event.
Among the films to be screened are the following:
- Particles and Droplets, by Gilbert Rowley, a look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst
- Aurora Fontinalis, by Intents Media. An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north
- Iqaluk, by Hooké. A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char
- The Mend, by Broc Isabelle. A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background
- Nine Foot Rod, by Dana Lattery. Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit
- AK 30, seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River
- The Bull Run, looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies
- Poetry in Motion, the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become a fly-fishing world champion.
Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, founded in 2011, screens at more than 120 locations worldwide each year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!