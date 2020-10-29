2020 Fall slash pile burning begins for Sawtooth NRA and Ketchum Ranger District

KETCHUM — Sawtooth National Forest fire personnel will begin burning slash piles throughout the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Ketchum Ranger District as soon as the weather permits and will continue until conditions become too wet. Fire personnel will be taking advantage of the fall weather with cooler temperatures and wetter conditions to burn forest project slash piles and fuel reduction piles.
If you happen to see smoke this is likely what you are seeing so there is no need to contact 911.
For more information, please contact Michelle Erdie at 208-727-5036.
