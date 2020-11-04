 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 elk found shot and left to waste in Blaine County
0 comments
breaking top story

2 elk found shot and left to waste in Blaine County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAREY — The public’s help is sought in the killing of two cow elk north of Carey in Road Canyon.

Fish and Game officers received a report of two cow elk, one fully intact and the other partially processed, that had been left to rot up Road Canyon along the Little Fish Creek Road. A bull elk carcass was also found at the scene but with an open antlered elk hunt at the time, it is thought the bull was taken legally.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If anyone saw a vehicle or individuals in the Road Canyon or Little Fish Creek Road area between Friday afternoon Oct. 30 and early Sunday morning, Nov. 1, please call Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd at 208-539-4403, or call the Magic Valley Regional Fish and Game Office at 208-324-4359.

A report can be filed online by filling out an online form at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

Callers can also report information about this incident or any incident involving a potential wildlife violation by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Simplot opens 10,000 acres to outdoor recreation
Outdoors

Simplot opens 10,000 acres to outdoor recreation

The J.R. Simplot Company has partnered with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to open approximately 10,000 acres of the company’s private property in southeast Idaho’s highlands for hunting, fishing and recreation use.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Whitewater rafting on the Snake River

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News