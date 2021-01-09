2 bull elk killed illegally and left to waste in Gooding County

BLISS — In late November, while a cow elk hunt was underway in the Smoky-Bennett Zone, two bull elk were illegally killed in separate incidents in Game Management Unit 45, north of Bliss. Both elk were left to waste.

There were no antlered elk hunts in Unit 45 at the time of these poaching incidents.

On Nov. 25 a small bull elk was found approximately five miles north of Bliss on the west- side of Clover Creek Road. Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated this incident determined the bull was killed that afternoon. The majority of the elk was left to waste after the poaching incident. At this time, officers only know that the person of interest is a male, who was wearing a red flannel shirt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers were again called to the area north of Bliss on Nov. 28 to investigate a spike elk that had been shot and left to waste. The elk was found south of Bray Lake off of Dead Horse Cave Road. It is believed that this bull was killed on Nov. 27. Officers also found that two other elk had been killed close to the bull as evidenced by two gut piles left after field-dressing. It is believed that all three elk were killed at the same time.