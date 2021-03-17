10-year-old skis all 20 Idaho ski areas in one season

They took a couple weeks off and checked off Tamarack Resort, which Black considers his hometown mountain, Feb. 16. and the Little Ski Hill that afternoon.

Black crossed four more resorts off his list the last weekend in February. He visited Pebble Creek Ski Area Feb. 26, Blizzard and Chipmunk Feb. 27, and Kelly Canyon Feb. 28.

Only Cottonwood Butte remained, which he claimed on March 6.

His sights also were set on Grand Targhee. The resort lies four miles across the Idaho border in Alta, Wyoming, technically not in Idaho, but "The Ghee" affiliates with Ski Idaho because the only way to get there is through Driggs, Idaho.

Grand Targhee and Ski Idaho have offered to host him if dates and availability allow.

Black said he has a few favorites after visiting all of Idaho's ski areas.

"Lookout Pass and Lost Trail were my favorites for the snow, and Schweitzer and Sun Valley had so much terrain," Black said. "And I really liked the people at Bald Mountain, Rotorun, and Chipmunk -- everybody knew everybody."

Bald Mountain even let the Blacks stay overnight on the hill in the ski patrol cabin.