10 tips to get the most out of September big game hunts

September is typically associated with archery big game hunting, but there are other general and controlled hunts starting during the month such as upland bird and upland game hunts.

Here are 10 tips on how to be ready in September and get the most out of your hunting season:

1. Check the fire situation: Summer wildfires are typically an unfortunate fact of life in Idaho. Hunters can be affected by fires, smoke, and area closures. You can see fire updates on Fish and Game’s fire information webpage. Remember that things can change fast with wildfires, so keep checking back if there are fires burning in the vicinity of your hunt area. Also remember that tags can only be exchanged preseason except under emergency situations.

2. Buy your ammo ASAP: It has been a challenging year for ammo supplies, so expect shortages and don’t wait until the last minute to buy. Also remember different brands and bullet weights shoot differently, so if you can’t find you favorite brand, buy extra so you can double check your sight-in before your hunt.