By now, we know that social media is more likely to bring out the worst in us than the best in us. Or, more accurately, it is likely to bring out the worst of us, while the silent many just groan and become more dispirited at the state of things.
The question that we need to ask ourselves this year, though, is whether social media is changing us as a society and hurting us as a people. The evidence appears increasingly plain that it is. Our worry is that, as Americans, we are increasingly unwilling to consider ideas that are contrary to our own biases and beliefs, that we are that much more eager to tune them out or shout them down or that we just don’t encounter them at all in our streams of information.
These days, people who disagree aren’t just our neighbors with different points of view. They are our political enemies, called out as such over and over not only in the gutter stream of cable “news” and internet comments, but also more frequently in social media posts.
On an editorial board like ours that uses as its guideposts that people and human liberty matter, this sense of separation rings starkly because it comes from both directions. On any given day, we are called a shill for the left or the right. That sort of feedback doesn’t bother us much. Newspaper editorial boards are used to taking knocks because we often present a broad range of opinions and arguments. What’s concerning, though, is the increasing sense that many Americans don’t want to even to hear other perspectives.
Some of us are becoming like children who will eat only what we like at every meal. Try to sneak in a vegetable and a tantrum ensues. The reactions are childish because they don’t answer argument with argument or reason with reason. They are emotional, not logical. So many people online are often so assured of the self-evident righteousness of their perspectives that they don’t bother to support them with arguments or counterarguments. They just go right to the ad hominem attacks.
Social media doesn’t just exacerbate this problem, it also feeds on it. Algorithms are set to ensure a steady diet of confirmation bias and emotional manipulation.
