If national titles are the bar by which greatness is measured, Allie Ostrander is now the best athlete in Boise State history.
The redshirt junior won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase for the third year in a row at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Austin, Texas. She is the first Bronco to win three national titles, surpassing the two held by Gabe Wallin in the men’s javelin in 2004 and 2005.
“I think she’s got a good knack that when it comes time to race, she’s pretty focused and knows what she needs to do,” Boise State coach Corey Ihmels said in a Boise State press release. “I think today was just another example of getting out there and competing at a very high level.”
Ostrander crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 37.73 seconds, which is a Mike A. Myers Stadium record and personal best time despite running in 98-degree heat. She finished nearly 7 seconds ahead of second-place Charlotte Prouse of New Mexico to maintain her career unbeaten streak in the steeplechase.
“I feel so hot right now, and not like the attractive way. I feel like I am really low on the scale in that department,” Ostrander joked with ESPN2 in a television interview immediately after the steeplechase.
“It’s so special. I mean, it’s never been done before, and I feel like most of the stuff I’ve done in the NCAA is stuff that other people have done and I’m just replicating it, but this one is all mine and that feels really special.”
The native of Kenai, Alaska, who graduated from Boise State in May with a degree in exercise science and a GPA of 4.0, ran in the 5,000 final about 75 minutes after winning the steeplechase. It was Ostrander’s third straight year running both races, and she earned second-team All-American honors this time around with a 16th-place showing in 16:28.19. She was fourth in the 5,000 in 2017 and eighth in 2018.
With Saturday’s victory, Ostrander becomes the first woman to win three consecutive national titles in the steeplechase and the first woman to claim three national titles in the event since Colorado’s Jenny Barringer (2006, 2008-09). She also is only the 15th athlete on the women’s side to win three straight national titles in an event in NCAA history.
