Oregon man leaves $2 million for Montana forest museum

MISSOULA, Mont. — In the midst of a lot of bad news, here’s a nice change of pace:

A former forester and forest conservation advocate from Oregon has bequeathed roughly $2 million to shine a light at the end of a long tunnel to an elusive National Conservation Legacy Center in Missoula.

Bill Cannon became enamored with the National Museum of Forest Service History after visiting the site west of the Missoula airport and smokejumper center 20 years ago — five years before the capital campaign for the center began but years after the dream of it was hatched.

Cannon died peacefully last Nov. 11 at his home in Hood River at age 86. The Missoulian reports he left behind the national museum’s largest single donation to date.

“It’s always been a dream, but we’ve had lots of ups and downs,” Tom Thompson, president of the National Museum of Forest Service History, said Wednesday from his home in Littleton, Colorado. “The (forest) industries have had good times and bad times, and it seems like a lot of folks have been waiting for us to really prove (the legacy center) is going to happen. Now it is.

“That’s the difference with this gift. It changes the whole picture for us to finish off our campaign.”