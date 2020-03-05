Oregon 2020 legislative session implodes amid GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s 2020 legislative session ended abruptly Thursday amid a boycott by minority Republicans over a climate change measure

At a news conference, Democratic lawmakers, some struggling to keep their composure, said representative democracy is at stake. Frustration boiled into the open after Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., said his party would return only to vote on emergency budget bills.

A “minority is shutting down government and impacting the will of the voters who elected us to be here,” said Rep. Diego Hernandez of Portland. “By shutting down this process and choosing things that benefit them, it’s a historical precedent that I think shows us where we’re headed and where we could be headed and that anytime they are not happy with any sort of bill, our government is going to be shut down.”

Senate President Peter Courtney took the podium and responded to the offer by Baertschiger, whom he believed was watching via videostream from afar by saying: “Thank you but no thank you.”

“All of us are going to be in history one day as the Legislature that failed the fifth short session,” Courtney said. This was the fifth short session since even-year 35-day sessions began in 2012.