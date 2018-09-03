This appeared in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune.
Let’s face it: Idaho is a gambling state.
Our hypocritical politicians would like to pretend otherwise. But every time those blue nose legislators in Boise tried to interfere, the people of this state have gone to the polls and passed a ballot measure to allow someone else to operate games of chance.
Don’t be surprised if it happens again this fall.
Up for a vote on Nov. 6 is an initiative that would restore the ability of three tracks — Les Bois in Boise, Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls and the Greyhound Park and Event Center in Post Falls — to operate gaming machines. Promoters call these devices historic horse racing terminals because people bet on one of 60,000 previously run races picked at random.
Others call them slot machines.
Either way, a failing horse racing industry needed a boost to survive and persuaded state lawmakers in 2013 that HHR terminals were just the ticket.
It worked, too.
At Les Bois, patrons spent more than $88.7 million on these games in 2015. Since pari-mutuel rules apply, $82.1 million of that went back to the people who placed the bets.
But that left $6 million to go toward purses, the racing commission, schools and other programs as well as salaries, maintenance of the track and royalties to horse groups in other states.
At Post Falls — where only simulcasting occurs — customers spent $1.4 million on historic horse racing and collected $1.2 million in winnings in 2015. That left $4,000 to be distributed for purses at other, smaller venues as well as about $117,000 to maintain the track.
Gamblers plunked down $13.8 million on Sandy Downs’ HHR terminals and collected $12.6 million in winnings that same year. Sandy Downs hosts its own races, so $31,000 of the remaining $1.2 million went toward purses, with about $960,000 going to pay the help and maintain the track.
But here’s where Sandy Downs went wrong—its machines were not at the track. Instead, they were set up at the Double Down Bar & Grill near the Interstate-15 entrance that some of the region’s conservative lawmakers took on the way to Boise.
Horrified by HHR machines that looked and sounded like slot machines, those legislators rescinded their earlier legislation — and Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s botched veto failed to stop them.
Les Bois has closed. Sandy Downs is a shadow of its former self. And horse racing advocates say Idaho’s best horse breeders, trainers and jockeys are moving on to other states.
So the horse racing community has spent $1.34 million to get Proposition 1 on the ballot, a measure that would restore HHR terminals at tracks that operate at least eight racing days a year as well as at locations authorized to have simulcast operations. (It also would bar Sandy Downs from installing those terminals anywhere other than its own racetrack.)
They probably will spend even more this fall urging voters to preserve horse racing.
Idaho’s Indian tribes, which operate casinos on their reservations, so far have spent nearly $160,000 to stop them and will undoubtedly spend more.
Sound familiar?
You’ve heard this tune before.
In 1988, Idahoans were told creating a state lottery would divert gaming profits toward schools. They agreed — despite warnings from then-Attorney General Jim Jones that under federal law, a state lottery would open the door to gaming on the Indian reservations.
By 2002, the tribes promoted their own ballot measure. Told gaming would help impoverished reservation economies and generate a little extra for Idaho schools, voters agreed.
But if public schools, Indian tribes and Idaho’s horse racing tradition deserve the economic lifeline gaming can provide, why stop there? Why should the benefits be limited only to those with the financial or political wherewithal — the state, the tribes or the racetracks — to put a measure on the ballot and drum up public support?
After all, the nightmare scenarios gambling opponents raised in 1988 and 2002 — such as organized crime or a dramatic uptick in gambling addicts — have failed to take shape.
Rural Idaho is struggling, too.
Just imagine the help a casino or two would provide to Wallace.
Or Orofino.
Even Rupert in southern Idaho.
If you don’t like that, then repeal the lottery.
Otherwise, it’s pretending we’re all just a little bit pregnant.
If public schools, Indian tribes and Idaho’s horse racing tradition deserve the economic lifeline gaming can provide, why stop there? Why should the benefits be limited only to those with the financial or political wherewithal—the state, the tribes or the racetracks—to put a measure on the ballot and drum up public support?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.