“Welcome, Mr. Kiggins.”

That was the message waiting for me one morning this week, written in dry-erase marker on the white board inside Dustin Henkelmann’s classroom at Canyon Ridge High School. I hoped it was a sign that The Riverhawk Review student newspaper crew was as excited as I was to talk journalism.

There are few things I’d rather go on about than journalism. The other contenders: My daughter, Taidyn, who is awesome and makes me smile every day, and the San Diego Padres, my one true allegiance in sports.

Now that spring training is upon us, in fact, please stop me any time to chat about Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis, Jr., Juan Soto, Joe Musgrove, Josh Hader and how this is the year the Padres will win San Diego’s first major sports championship.

You heard it here first.

But back to journalism. I have never forgotten the day my high school counselor — I even remember his name, Bob Daggett — suggested I try the beginning journalism class. I was looking for one more elective and he asked me something along the lines of, “Well, you like English and writing, right?”

While I’d grown up reading the newspaper every morning, even paying attention to the names on the byline, I guess I hadn’t connected the dots in my own head that I could be a reporter.

But, now, I was determined to become one.

As I looked into the faces of the 20 or so students staring back at me, I wondered how many of them might have the same aspirations.

Maybe Tayhia, who, weeks earlier, had emailed me to ask for an interview to write a story about my arrival as editor at the Times-News. Our industry needs more of that initiative.

Maybe Adrian, who, I learned that day, had taken the lead on digging into my resume and sharing details with his fellow reporters. Our industry needs more of that research.

Maybe Hannah, who danced a nifty jig to welcome me to class. Our industry needs more of that energy.

Maybe Peja, who seemed plenty comfortable lobbing multiple questions at me. Our industry needs more of that presence.

There were questions from others, too:

What was your role and responsibilities at USA TODAY?

Can you describe the

Times-News

that you inherited? What are your goals?

What is the easiest way to get into journalism as a career?

What are the most important qualities for a journalist to be successful?

For an hour, I stood in front of the white board and we all talked. I was in the middle of answering another of Peja’s questions when the bell rang. I hope we’ll be able to finish our conversation another time.

When I showed up for the first day of that beginning journalism class, way back when, I was nervous but determined to earn a spot on the staff of The Talon, our school newspaper. That was reserved for students in the advanced class.

Eventually, I got my first chance, a tryout of sorts covering a school assembly. I lugged a big, black tape recorder to the gymnasium to record everything, not wanting to miss a quote, and wrote a story that printed in the newspaper.

Turns out it was the first of many. Several months later, I began my junior year as The Talon’s editor-in-chief, and I held the same job as a senior. Some 30 years later, I’m still just as energized to do the work each day.

Maybe that’s the path for Kloee, the editor-in-chief for The Riverhawk Review this year. She’s a junior. She’s motivated. And, just as I did at her age, Kloee knows the value and importance of reliable, informative local news.

I’m delighted to report that Kloee asked me to be her senior project mentor. I gladly accepted, and I’m looking forward to doing all I can to help her grow her career. We’d all be so lucky if she someday was editor of this newspaper.

Our industry needs more Kloees, too.