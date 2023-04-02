Opinions are like … I’ll stop there. You’ve undoubtedly heard the old saying and don’t need me to repeat it.

It is true, of course. We all have something to say, at some point in time, about something that’s of particular importance to us. Everybody has an opinion.

These days, Lava Ridge is understandably on the front burner around here — and I’ve appreciated the robust conversation through letters and guest columns from readers and political leaders in Idaho about the proposed wind energy project that, if given the green light, would forever alter the landscape of the Magic Valley.

State Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, and Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon took strong stances against Lava Ridge, too.

“It is worth congratulating LS Power. They’ve done the one thing no other issue could: Unite the entire Magic Valley community,” Zuiderveld wrote last month in a column exclusive to the Times-News. “From historic preservations to hunters, conservationists, dairymen, cattlemen, water users, and the Southcentral Idaho aerospace industry, this project has generated widespread community opposition.”

To that point: The overwhelming majority of the 23 Lava Ridge-related letters published in the Times-News this year have been against the project.

But not all.

We’ve also received and published a couple of pro-Lava Ridge guest columns, with those folks highlighting the need to mitigate climate change and further harness the power of renewable energy as their primary arguments.

Some letters have spurred others to write their own letter. Some guest columns have been written in response to others, as well.

This is what a community conversation looks like. We’re not always going to agree, that’s human nature, but it’s important we have a space for the healthy exchange of ideas where each voice can be heard. And if not on the Opinion page of the local newspaper, where?

The Bureau of Land Management’s public comment period for Lava Ridge will come to a close on April 20, meaning you still have time to review the draft Environmental Impact Statement, which identifies and analyzes possible adverse impacts and presents practicable alternatives, and share your unique comments for consideration.

While you’re at it, write a letter and join the conversation. Email us at letters@magicvalley.com, or submit online at https://magicvalley.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor/. If you can’t squeeze your take into the 300-word limit, please reach out to me and check availability for a guest commentary.

There’s plenty to talk about beyond Lava Ridge, too. When you want to sound off, we have a space for you.

My phone number is in every print edition on Page A2. It’s also at the end of this column, along with my email address. Let’s keep talking.