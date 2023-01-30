WASDEN: Idaho GOP is threatening the rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho Republican Party to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women as a member of its executive committee.

The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the executive committee.

In 1896, just six years after Idaho became a state, Idaho women obtained the right to vote. Idaho was the fourth state to grant women that right. Idaho was ahead of its time.

Women have served on the Idaho GOP executive committee since 1972. At that time, Idaho was not considered a “red” state. During the ensuing 50 years, Republican Women have helped change the political landscape. Republican women have earned, and deserve, a seat at the table, a voice and a vote, and membership on the executive committee.

One might ask, why would so many in the GOP, and particularly those in leadership, want to take away the voice and vote of Republican Women? Perhaps they don’t want women to have a voice.

For example, they argue women are simply losing a vote, but their voices will still be heard. NONSENSE. Without a vote, no one cares what we say, nor will they listen.

The Republican Women are the workers in this party! We manage campaign offices; deliver literature door-to-door; make phone calls; plan forums; raise money; wave signs; organize rallies; set up conventions and meetings; mail campaign literature; participate in parades; plan and execute events; run for office and make things happen!

We are the grit of the Republican Party.

These same Republican Women raise families, have careers, strengthen their communities, serve in their churches, volunteer in schools, and teach their children Republican values. Republican Women and other good women in our state also work at the polls to make sure we all can exercise our right to vote and have confidence in that vote.

The Republican Women have volunteered 43,849 hours in a two-year period, electing Republicans and sharing our Republican message. The National Federation of Republican Women estimate $30 per hour for our service and that calculates out to $1,315,470.

There are those trying to silence our voices. We do not grow this party by shutting out Republican Women, Young Republicans and College Republicans. We, as Republican Women, ask for your support and assistance in helping us to retain our voice and our vote on the important GOP executive committee. Real Republicans do not censor the voices of women!

Please consider how valuable the Republican Women’s vote is on the Idaho GOP executive committee.