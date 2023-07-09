Water in Idaho is considered a real property right, much like the land that the water is appurtenant to. Rightfully so, as land in the desert landscape of southern Idaho has a fairly limited value without a water right.

Prior to statehood, the Idaho Supreme Court adopted the prior appropriation doctrine to govern water appropriation and administration in the case of Malad Valley Irrigating Co. v. Campbell (1888). The Court stated “whatever conflict there may seem to be in the adjudged cases in this country relating to the subject of water-rights, the law of this territory is that the first appropriation of water for a useful or beneficial purpose gives the better right thereto; and when the right is once vested, unless abandoned, it must be protected and upheld.”

Two years later Idaho was admitted into the union on July 3, 1890. With statehood, the prior appropriation doctrine was codified in Article XV, Section 3 which provides “Priority of appropriations shall give the better right as between those using the water.” This constitutional precept has been repeatedly upheld by Idaho courts since its adoption, both as applied to surface and groundwater. The doctrine provides certainty to water users and is the cornerstone of our water policy.

Ten years after Idaho became a state, Ira Burton Perrine incorporated the Twin Falls Land and Water Company and filed notice with the State of Idaho for the diversion of water on both the north and the south sides of the Snake River, and planned an irrigation project that would turn 500,000 acres of arid desert lands into what are now some of the most productive agricultural lands in the Pacific Northwest.

When the Twin Falls Canal Company tract was originally developed (1900-1905) the land was sold for 25 cents per acre while a share of water for that same acre commanded $25 per share. This is further testament to the fact that the value of land in southern Idaho lies primarily with its water right.

Water was first diverted at Milner Dam and onto the Twin Falls tract in 1905. For the next 100 years the Twin Falls Canal Company water right was the envy of much of the state. The “gold plated” water right was 3,000 cfs of natural flow in the Snake River, dependent upon water flowing out of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer in the form of springs and reach gains that emerge and flow into the river below Blackfoot. Twin Falls Canal Company shareholders cannot solely rely upon snowpack and upstream storage, as the natural flow in the Snake River accounts for approximately 80% of the shareholder’s water rights’ supply.

In 1970, center pivot irrigation systems became more readily available and the transformation of the State of Idaho’s water supply began. Over the next twenty years, thousands of acres in Idaho that were previously considered non- irrigable came into development with ground water wells holding junior priority rights.

Although conjunctive management conflicts began in the early 1990s with the Musser case, between 2000 and 2005, it became even clearer that the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer did not hold an infinite supply of water. Ground water levels had been monitored for years and a steady decline in those ground water levels and associated reach gains in the Snake River resulted in senior water right holders (TFCC 1900 right) experiencing water supply shortages while junior ground water rights holders enjoyed, what was believed at the time, a nearly unlimited supply of water.

In 2005, the Surface Water Coalition made a water delivery call upon junior ground water pumpers (collectively represented by the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, Inc. or IGWA) as a result of water supply shortages that senior water rights holders experienced from 2000-2005. Several years of litigation followed and, in 2015, the SWC/IGWA Settlement agreement was signed by both parties.

The agreement highlighted several important responsibilities that were identified in an effort to take actions on the plain to preserve and protect the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. The goal of the agreement was to first, “stop the drop,” or stabilize water levels in the ESPA, and further, enhance and improve aquifer levels. Groundwater users agreed to conserve or reduce 240,000-acre feet change per year in the overall ESPA water budget by reducing pumping and taking other measures to help recover the aquifer level to the 1990-2001 average. Goals were developed, and milestones were set in hopes to achieve improved aquifer levels by 2020, 2023, and 2026.

The 2020 goal was met and there was a great deal of hope throughout the state as it appeared that the aquifer was on its way to a healthier level. But in 2021, the director found that groundwater users had only performed about half of the agreement’s requirement. Further, data supplied this spring shows that IGWA’s 2022 fell short as well. Consequently, aquifer levels have fallen to back to levels close to what we saw in 2015.

Reductions in pumping, actions on the plain, and curtailment, are not acceptable in the eyes of many IGWA members. Instead, many IGWA members are choosing to attack senior water rights holders with claims of inefficiency, unfairness, and waste.

The Twin Falls Canal Company has for many years strived to be as efficient as possible while providing a high level of service to its shareholders. Measured headgates, automation, and canal lining projects, coupled with practices and policies concerning water conveyance and delivery are just a few examples of the company’s efforts in efficiency.

Across the west, the Twin Falls Canal Company has long been considered to be a leader in operating an open canal delivery system and continuously looks for opportunities to improve system efficiencies and level of service.

In summary, southern Idaho’s water users have a choice to make, either work together to sustain and recover our groundwater resource, or face the prospects that other states are struggling with through overappropriation and lack of proper management.