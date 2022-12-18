Too liberal? Too conservative? My job isn't to pick a side, it's to invite all voices.

I drink a lot of coffee. It’s close to being a requirement as a journalist, I’d argue.

For me, it’s straight up. No sugar, creamer or anything else to take away from the natural taste. Just the coffee.

When I’m on the go, I pour as much as will fit into my favorite travel cup — a gift years ago from one of my top editors in Utah. It’s bright white, so the messaging on the front truly stands out: “Too liberal AND too conservative? Must be a journalist.”

Let’s remove the national pundits, the partisan squabbler sorts on cable television, from this conversation right now. They are paid to have stripes, to inflate their opinions, to argue with each other, to rile up viewers.

That’s not my job. My responsibility, as an editor managing an Opinion page, is to live up to the words on that travel cup. If some see me as too liberal and others see me as too conservative, I’m doing my job.

It is, without a doubt, one of the most complex pieces of my position. It’s also one of the most important. I don’t know how past editors at the Times-News have handled the authority, but I want to be transparent about my approach — especially since it’s a question that’s come to me more than a few times now.

My philosophy is simple: You shouldn’t agree with everything you see or read on the Opinion page. You should get a chuckle out of the cartoon one day, shake your head at it the next. Nod along with one columnist, throw your arms up as you read the next.

It’s an Opinion page, after all, right? There will be viewpoints that differ from yours and others that reinforce your way of thinking. That’s the point. It’s a space set aside to allow for all voices. For freedom of expression.

When you read and disagree, join the conversation and write your own letter. If you agree, do the same. There are but a few guidelines: One letter per month per person, a 300-word limit, and no profanity or personal attacks. We’ll publish letters on Mondays and Fridays.

Want to do more? As I shared a few weeks ago, I’m reviving the Times-News Editorial Board and seeking community representatives to join me in helping to shape our voice for years to come.

Our board will take up key local issues, meet with federal and state leaders to ask questions specific to the Magic Valley that nobody in Washington, D.C., or Boise will ask for us, and seek to celebrate successes in our communities. It’s my hope we’ll convene for the first time in January.

Here’s how that travel cup came to be, by the way.

I was working in my office one day and received a phone call from a reader complaining about the Opinion page. He told me I was too liberal and, eventually, hung up on me.

My phone rang again, not 10 minutes later, and it was another reader calling about the Opinion page. He told me I had taken the newspaper too far to the right. Too conservative.

I don’t expect we’ll always agree, and that’s only become increasingly difficult in today’s fractured state of politics, but I encourage us to be willing to engage in civil discourse. To listen to each other and rise above the noise.

Want to talk with me? Let’s meet — preferably over a cup of coffee.

Steve Kiggins is editor of the Times-News. Reach him at Steven.Kiggins@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3255. Follow him on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.