A jury found former Canyon Ridge High School teacher Jason Benjamin not guilty of rape Wednesday afternoon, despite the former teacher’s admission that he knowingly had sex with an underage girl.
The foreman of the jury told the Times-News after the trial that he and other jurors did not feel the case met the “true definition of rape,” as Benjamin did not physically force himself on the girl.
Here's some of what Times-News readers said about the story on Facebook. All comments are verbatim.
Shaylene Marie Reeves: I was part of a jury that found a man not guilty of rape. And we were that quick also. And the victim didnt even show up for sentencing. So it happens. And sometimes there just isn't enough to prove anything happened.
Jennifer Stowers: I'm not sure why the jury didn't consider this case to legally be rape as it is by Idaho laws
Greg Sant (replying to Jennifer Stowers): exactly if you can’t consent to sex it’s rape. In Idaho you have to be a legal adult (18) to give your consent. If you aren’t 18 you can not consent.
Pat Taylor: Did I read this right? The trial started today and ended at 3pm today and the jury came back at 5pm with not guilty??
Kevin Ben Wakley: Tell me how this isn't rape by Idaho statute, feeling a don't change laws, and just because this so called jury felt he didn't commit rape, per Idaho statute it was rape and he admitted it and walked free. Wow
Pat Taylor: I do not know if the jury was right or wrong but this my friends is what is wrong with our judicial systome-----“Juries are never supposed to decide whether the law is wise or unwise,” Loebs said. “They are to decide whether the facts prove that the law was violated.”?? Wise or unwise??????????????
Brian Maughan (reply to Pat Taylor): Makes sense to me. The laws are written as written. Jury's don't get to agree or disagree with them. Only if the elements of the law were broken.
Pat Taylor (reply to Brian Maughan): and that is what is way wrong Jury's have to make sence out of them have to know if they are stupid or not in a way there our last line of defence agenst the goverment
Tassi Mckee Easton: On another note, it is very common for rape victims to not return to the courtroom and be present during the reading of verdicts, because it will be too difficult to hear a not guilty verdict. Normally, they send a good friend or relative to sit in for them. Just FYI for people who think it is strange that she didn't show up. In any case, it wasn't her that wanted him in jail...it was the DA's office that chose to prosecute. Victims can initially press charges with the police but the ultimate decision is made from the DA's office.
Vicki Cole: I wonder why the victim didn’t testify. Seems strange to me.
Arlene Moreno (reply to Vicki Cole): Maybe because he admitted to it ON TAPE, and it was shown to the jury
Jackie Starcevich O'Connell: So, he admitted to having sex with her, knowing she was 17, but he got not guilty? What am I missing here?!
Andrea Galindo: If he is a teacher sleeping with a 17 year old student he is a predator. NO excuse for that. Don’t be a teacher if you can’t behave around teenage girls.
Tassi Mckee Easton: He was found not guilty of statutory rape even though he admitted it? I am confused.
Brian FinzFan Harris (reply to Tassi Mckee Easton): Not statutory rape, he was charged with full rape, they should've went for the statutory charge smh
Colton Drown: Yep it's just another example of a broken justice system
Cody Cahala: Great to hear for once.
Alicia Blake: Of course in a conservative state, a jury would find this man not guilty. SHE IS A CHILD!! Shame on the jury.
