As the local chapter of the Audubon Society, Prairie Falcon Audubon embraces the mission and values of this national organization.

Audubon chapters promote and work to safeguard habitat for birds, which in turn benefits other species including humans. We also adhere to the values of inclusion and equity.

We are living in a time of quick change, providing for vast opportunities. It is extremely exciting to consider that, in the not-too-distant future, our energy will be derived primarily from renewable sources and our vehicles will be powered by such sources. As we experience and see the effects of climate change in Idaho and globally, it is imperative that our community, and all communities quickly transition to renewable energy sources. Conservation must be included, as we know the least expensive power plant is the one that does not need to be built.

The aforementioned renewable energy sources include large and small-scale wind, solar and geothermal. Implementing these into the power-generating portfolio needs to be done with the least impact to the environment as possible and consideration of the local communities. The current experience wrestling with the Lava Ridge Wind Project proposal has made it acutely apparent that proposed energy projects need to be “smart from the start.”

Implementing “smart from the start” must include a state and regional comprehensive master plan delineating areas that are off-limits to development and areas that are best-fits for renewable energy projects. The purveyors of the Lava Ridge project did not embrace this strategy.

For these and other reasons, and after much deliberation, Prairie Falcon Audubon has come to the decision to support the No Action option (Alternative A) for Lava Ridge until a regional plan is in place.

A comprehensive regional plan must consider:

Environmental impacts such as destruction, fragmentation, and modification of habitat. Also, ground vibration, noise, and shadow flicker.

Direct kill of birds and bats by blades.

Impact on water, surface and groundwater.

Microclimate impacts.

Wind data.

Community impacts that include equity, housing, economic, and transportation considerations.

Equitable electricity distribution to the local communities.

Having a comprehensive master plan should reduce conflict for proposed renewable energy projects and reduce energy project sprawl. Understanding that we, collectively, are the ones consuming energy, we have a responsibility to be a part of the solution for our energy consumption, understanding that there is no perfect form of energy generation. Yesterday it was China Mountain, today it is Lava Ridge, tomorrow it will be Salmon Falls, and after that ... many more. Knowing more renewable energy project proposals are on the way, Prairie Falcon Audubon recommends the following be considered so ill-advised project approvals do not become this generation’s dams:

Focus more intently on areas that have already been impacted such as roadway and power transmission corridors, and rooftops.

Encourage research into bird and bat strikes with structures and avoidance technologies. Adequate funding for migration research for both avian and mammal species. Funding for veterinary training and services to treat injured wildlife.

Flexibility built into plan to shut down construction and generation during critical migration times for both avian and mammal species.

Creative planning to mitigate boom and bust implications to local communities as large scale projects are proposed/implemented.

Transparent communication with local and state entities concerning transport of blades and towers.

Encourage congressional delegation to seek fair and equitable compensation for the lease of public lands by private entities.

Encourage those proposing such projects to meet with the communities that will be most affected by their project early in the process to address specific issues and nuances unique to that community.

(tncms-asset)24ae0400-d8d9-11ed-9d1b-3b152da70160[2](/tncms-asset)

Climate change causes must be addressed in an accelerated fashion. Conservation and the generation of energy via renewable sources are two important components that can do this. The generation of energy via renewable sources has its own challenges. That has become apparent to us living in the Magic Valley with the current Lava Ridge proposal in our lap.

As an organization that advocates for birds, habitat and humans, Prairie Falcon Audubon will continue to participate in our community in a responsible fashion by voicing our opinion about issues that threaten to compromise these entities.

PHOTOS: Rally against the Lava Ridge Wind Project draws a crowd The public attends a rally decrying the Lava Ridge Wind Project on Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023, at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls.