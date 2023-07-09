This is the last Sunday print edition of the Times-News. Let’s start there and process our feelings.

When we ourselves first learned a month ago that the Times-News would move to a three-day print schedule, we questioned. We fought through sadness. We were disappointed. Unhappy. Maybe even sad yet again.

This represents a significant change in our lives and, so, we understand if you’ve felt some of those same emotions. But just as we evolved and adapted from stick shift to automatic (and, now, self-driving electric vehicles!), from analog to digital, from landlines to cellphones, from 8-track tapes to cassettes to CDs to streaming services, we will again.

The reality is, more people are turning online for their news than at any other time in history. It’s a digital-first world, for better or for worse, and the news industry has been working to reshape itself for two decades to meet that demand. This is part of that process.

We’re creatures of habit — and the print newspaper has long been part of that habit for many of us. We grew up reading the front page or the scoreboard page or the funnies every morning. We studied the news of the day over a cup of coffee or a glass of milk. That newspaper, even if it got ink on our fingers, has long been our friend.

Quote So, yes, the Times-News is indeed changing. We’re not going to do less. We’re not going away. We’re simply going to look a little bit different.

The good news is that friend isn’t going away. It’ll stop by on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with your day’s mail, carrying a bit more weight after all those years of eggs and bacon every morning. Each edition of the Times-News will be four sections and at least 32 pages — larger than nearly every newspaper we’ve produced for the last many years — and feature a heavier dose of local news and sports.

The “A” section, for example, will be fully loaded with local, statewide and regional news and opinions — all eight or 10 or 12 pages of it. When is the last time you’ve paged through an entire section without coming across a national news story?

You’ll see a bolder visual presentation. Deeper reporting around critical issues including growth, education, infrastructure and business. More local faces and voices.

We’re excited about the opportunity that comes along with change — and that’s how we’ve worked through our emotions.

We’re also buoyed by this: The Times-News is growing in the right ways, up nearly 25% in digital subscribers from a year ago and reaching a larger audience at magicvalley.com than any news organization in south-central Idaho.

We’ll continue to grow by doing the journalism that won’t happen in the Magic Valley if we don’t do it. We produce 200 to 250 local stories each month, for digital and print readers alike — and we’ll do even more moving forward. How? By growing our audience, we’re able now to grow our newsroom. We’re recruiting for a new full-time position to add more reporting firepower.

In the final days of May, Adam Engel joined our newsroom in a newly created sports editor position. In his first month on the job, the Times-News generated 22 more sports stories than the previous month. Bring on high school football season!

News organizations cannot serve without journalists, and we’re growing a newsroom of them. There are, sadly, too many examples of places around us where there are too few, if any.

The Los Angeles Times in March chronicled the demise of The Californian in Salinas, a city of 163,000 people that couldn’t turn to its newspaper to read about November’s election results, the January flooding of the Salinas River or the ongoing police staffing shortage that threatens public safety.

“The Salinas Californian missed those stories, understandably, because it employed only one journalist until December. That’s when the paper’s last reporter quit to take a job in TV,” the Times reported.

In the next paragraph, the Times wrote The Californian “now carries stories from the chain’s USA Today flagship and its other California papers. The only original content from Salinas comes in the form of paid obituaries, making death virtually the only sign of life at an institution once considered a must-read by many Salinans.”

In January, Axios reported a similar account from the St. Cloud Times in Minnesota. Other newsrooms have been whittled to one or two reporters. An August 2022 study from Statista found the United States had lost more than 2,500 daily and weekly newspapers since 2004.

What happens then?

“There’s a void in the daily life of the community,” Dennis Donohue, a former Salinas mayor, was quoted in the L.A. Times.

We are fortunate that’s not our story in the Magic Valley. The Times-News, on the contrary, is adding trained, professional reporters to deliver more local news — digitally and in print. Not non-stories spun up for clicks on a website, or slanted political innuendo, or gossip without facts. We’re committed to journalism, to the truth, to a level of reporting that can’t be matched in this part of the state.

So, yes, the Times-News is indeed changing. We’re not going to do less. We’re not going away. We’re simply going to look a little bit different.

Our mission remains the same: We’re here to serve you, and we thank you for partnering with us to support the local journalism that informs and connects us as a community.

Change is here. Let’s embrace it together.

