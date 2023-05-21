The bell has rung for the last time for thousands of students across the Magic Valley. The pencils are down. The backpacks unpacked.

What comes next is a rite of passage.

After years of early mornings and late nights, after-school practices and field trips, choir and band concerts, science fairs and more, high school is over. It’s time to let out a holler and throw your cap in the air.

We write this week to offer our congratulations to each graduate — and the parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, tutors, school administrators and others who helped along the way. It’s an accomplishment all the more worth praise given the interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of mass shootings at U.S. schools that has led to increased drills and security measures — in Idaho and beyond.

A high school diploma is no small feat, particularly given those circumstances. The national average for students reaching graduation was 86% in 2018-19, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, but slightly lower in Idaho at 81%. That was pre-COVID, and we won’t know for some time about the pandemic’s true impact — not only on graduation rates but on those students’ learning.

If you’re one of those many 2023 graduates, whether from Minico or Filer or Jerome or any other corner of the Magic Valley, we encourage you to enjoy this moment. It’s once-in-a-lifetime. It’s deserved. You’re about to take your first step into a world that needs your enthusiasm, your innovation, your creativity, your leadership — and we’re excited to see what you’ll do. Your whole life awaits. Make this world what you want it to be. And better than it is today.

Whether you have a child or grandchild walking across the state to receive a diploma or not, we encourage you over the next many days to enjoy this graduation season. These children are the future, after all, and we need them to succeed in this next chapter of life.

The first graduations across the eight-county region were earlier in the week, first in Murtaugh on Wednesday and then the next night at Cassia High in Burley and Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls. The Valley graduation ceremony is this afternoon in Hazelton, followed by 19 more this week and another five the following week.

Here’s the full schedule:

Canyon Ridge High School, 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at College of Southern Idaho gym

Raft River High School, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the football field in Malta

Dietrich High School, 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the gym

Twin Falls High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at College of Southern Idaho gym

Oakley High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the gym

Gooding High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the gym

Declo High School 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the gym

Magic Valley High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls

Hagerman High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the Prince Memorial Gymnasium

Wendell High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the gym

Hansen High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym

Filer High School, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the football field

Kimberly High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym

Buhl High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym

Castleford High School, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym

Burley High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym by ticket only

Richfield High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym

Jerome High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the football field

Camas County High School, Saturday, May 27, at the school in Fairfield

Mt. Harrison High School, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Minico High School auditorium

Shoshone High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the gym

Minico High School, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the school soccer fields in Rupert

Carey High School, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the school

Wood River High School, 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the school in Hailey

Congratulations, graduates. You did it!