We don’t make a habit of following along with meetings in Coeur d’Alene.

It’s clear at the other end of the state, after all. In a different time zone. The drive from Twin Falls is longer than to Billings, Montana, or St. George, Utah.

But, lately, we’ve been tracking multiple meetings there — including two this week alone. Why? Because they scare us.

We understand if you haven’t been paying attention to what’s happening at North Idaho College, one of the original building blocks of higher education in this state that, 90 years after its founding, appears dangerously close to falling in on itself.

The college’s accreditation is hanging by a thread and, without it, NIC would become little more than a collection of buildings on the shore of a picturesque lake at the headwaters of the Spokane River. A school by name only, stripped of its standing as an institution that meets the U.S. Department of Education’s “acceptable levels of quality” and rendered unable to accommodate its students.

They’d be ineligible for even a penny of federal financial aid. Their credits wouldn’t be accepted for transfer to another school. They’d be unable to gain recognized professional licensure through any program.

Which, it seems, is the goal of those who have commandeered the NIC trustees board. But more on that later.

What happened this week only further moved things sideways in Coeur d’ Alene.

A Monday night meeting in the Kootenai County Administration Building was often interrupted by cheers and jeers from a crowd that the Coeur d’Alene Press estimated at about 100 people or so, and Spokane Public Radio reported “confusion over the meeting agenda and procedures” by trustees.

There’s a vulgar slang word that would be apt to describe it all, but we can’t print it in the newspaper. It starts with an “s” and ends with “show.” A sampling:

The board argued over a 173-page report from the college’s attorney

, Art Macomber, in which he recommended nullifying the contract of NIC President Nick Swayne, citing an alleged violation of open meetings law.

There was a failed attempt to censure one trustee who labeled Macomber’s report as an “unhinged analysis” prepared “at college expense that sounds like a roadmap for a coup.”

Another board member repeatedly sought to pass a motion that would require his personal approval for the college president to fill certain campus positions, prompting more disorder before he finally relented. At one point, The Press reported that a woman, likely a college employee, stood in the audience and emotionally pleaded, “These are our jobs! These are our jobs and our livelihoods!”

There were multiple other outbursts that necessitated recesses to attempt to restore order.

Yet, still, the board voted 3-2 to follow Macomber’s advice and void Swayne’s contract, though the board can’t legally remove him while his lawsuit seeking permanent reinstatement is pending.

A lawsuit? We told you it was messy. Swayne filed suit in December, shortly after trustees, again on Macomber’s recommendation, voted by the same margin to indefinitely suspend him, and a judge in March ordered the college to reinstate Swayne to his position.

So, even after voting to nullify Swayne’s contract, the trustees had no recourse but to allow him to continue as president.

There was more drama two nights later. The board voted 3-2 to hire new legal counsel, replacing Macomber with a Boise-based attorney recommended by, get this, Swayne, the president who trustees want to kick out of office.

Board member Greg McKenzie, who had sided with Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner in previous votes to oust Swayne, instead voted with Brad Corkill and Tarie Zimmerman.

“It’s hard to find a lawyer at the recommendation of an individual who is also suing you,” McKenzie was quoted by the Press. “But I’m going to extend trust that Dr. Swayne is doing the best for the college.”

Banducci, who had secretly orchestrated Macomber’s hiring in December, arriving at a special meeting with a resolution “to hire him on the spot,” The Press reported, objected but for naught.

In a Friday editorial, The Press commended McKenzie for pushing back against Banducci, whom they described as an “unabashed bully,” and concluded, “If NIC has a chance in hell to ward off the loss of accreditation that appeared 100% certain just a couple days ago, it will take consistent, constructive leadership like Greg McKenzie displayed Wednesday night. And at this point, even a 1% chance of college survival is a monumental improvement.”

All this, and you’re probably still wondering: How did we get here?

The short answer, because we’d otherwise be writing into next week: Extreme conservatives gained power on the board — whether through voter apathy or bullying, or both — and started swinging a steel chair.

Their goal? What else could it be but complete and total control? For what end? That’s something probably only they know.

What scares us is that if this can happen at North Idaho College, the most entrenched two-year school in the state, dating to 1933, it could happen at our College of Southern Idaho.

And don’t think there’s not already a move afoot. The College of Western Idaho narrowly avoided a takeover attempt in the November election, staged by politically motivated candidates seeking to follow the lead of the hyper-partisan bunch at NIC.

This week, as CSI wrapped up its slate of activities to celebrate Community College Month, the school hosted a lecture on its simple beginnings in Twin Falls and its ambitious hopes for the future.

History Professor Emeritus Jim Gentry, who taught from 1969 to 2010, talked about CSI’s role over the years in education, workforce development and community service — from finding “creative solutions” for local challenges such as geothermal heating, to the creation of the CSI Foundation in 1984 to offset an anti-tax movement at the time, to sharpening cooperation between businesses and colleges.

What’s ahead for CSI? Provost Todd Schwarz laid out about two dozen possibilities, ranging from the school’s first female president to the construction of new buildings, the addition of new baccalaureate programs to the consolidation of the state’s community college system, the introduction of AI tools to blockchain technology.

He ended with this dark scenario, some years into the future:

“In a surprising CSI trustee election with extremely low voter turnout, two incumbents will lose their seats to candidates promoted by a well-organized fringe group. In addition, a third vacated seat will be filled by a member of the same fringe group. As a consequence, the leadership of the board of trustees shifts to a majority represented by the new board members who quickly seize control. The president is summarily dismissed without cause and the assistant soccer coach, a close friend and confidant of the new board chair, is installed as the interim president. Taking direction from the local fringe group, the board chair begins a bizarre series of directives that include frequently breaking Idaho open meeting laws and acting as a de facto executive officer. A helpless leadership team begins to leave CSI out of desperation and soon there is no functioning administration. The situation captures the attention of the college’s accrediting body who issue warnings and eventually a show cause directive which demonstrates that the college may lose its accreditation. Student enrollment begins a dramatic decline. Revenues dry up as legal and other expenses escalate, challenging the financial stability of the college. As 2048 comes to a close, the very existence of the College of Southern Idaho is in jeopardy.”

Pay attention, friends. CSI is the community’s college, until it isn’t.