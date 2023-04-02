Civility, decency, humility, respect, compromise. All, too often, are sorely lacking in our political world these days.

We can’t specifically point to when those things were largely rendered extinct — and, trust us, we’ve talked about it at length and tried — but today’s politics have degenerated into name-calling, fear-mongering and finger-pointing. Even in a place like Idaho, where one political party has wielded all of the power for decades and assuredly will into the foreseeable future.

Those who dish out the “best” insults have somehow become preferable to the majority over those who seek to govern with integrity. Anger over amity. Disdain over deference. How, truly, did we get here?

We are reminded of the Daniel James Brown’s famous bestseller, “Boys in the Boat,” when main oarsman Joe Rantz wisely concluded, “It takes energy to get angry. It eats you up inside. I can’t waste my energy like that and expect to get ahead.” Idaho will never have a gold-medal rowing team, being landlocked and all, but what we can learn from that 1936 University of Washington squad is we must utilize our existing energy not to be bitter but to build solidarity and a vision for a greater future.

The quasi-Libertarian and anarchical wing of today’s Idaho Republican Party is taking us further from that place by stoking fear and discord for their own gain and by restricting its members from representing their constituents, their communities and their families. In fact, the Republican state platform has grown from 11 pages to 18 over the last 10 years. Platforms and preambles are good guidelines — not rigid mandates.

In a series of columns over the past several weeks in the Coeur d’Alene Press, former state Sen. Mary Souza has been sharing her first-hand account of how the Idaho Freedom Foundation has infiltrated the state’s dominant political party and, thus, fractured the Legislature. We encourage you to read what amounts to Souza’s deposition, if you haven’t already.

What’s happened? The IFF, as Souza tells it, has hijacked the state’s conservative narrative by pretending to be Republicans to mask their radical plans and succeeded in fooling voters into electing legislators who instead do their bidding, not ours.

“They believe you are too dumb to make the decision yourself, so they’ll tell you how to vote,” Souza wrote in one of her installments.

Souza is not alone. There are other political leaders in our state who feel the same — but standing up and speaking out has been a lonely battle all but certain to end with a concession speech after the next election.

Silence. That’s what the IFF and other such political interlopers are counting on, because then it’s easier for all to hear their shouts and radical ideologies, their misinformation, their extremist demands.

It’s allowed them, in time, to take advantage of the fact that Idahoans haven’t historically had to think beyond the “R,” and they’ve snookered enough of us. These radicalists posing as Republicans — they’re the real RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), though they use the same term to condemn the traditional GOP — have turned off the lights and moved around the furniture. With the lights back on, they’re counting on us to blindly march along behind them.

A vote for the “R” today might not mean what it did only a few years ago — and we contend that should be enough to open all of our eyes.

This also makes it imperative for Idaho’s true Republicans to stand tall, to follow the same trail as Souza, to speak truth to power. We, in turn, should not view such political courage as political suicide.

As the UW gold-medal team made quite clear once upon a time, we must all row in the same direction — and especially in turbulent times — to achieve victory and avoid defeat.

What could Idaho look like if we don’t unite against hate and bullying; if we continue to allow fear to drive our political discourse? In her writings, Souza points to the recent social media rantings of one man in northern Idaho who lays out the vision for what he calls the “Christian Taliban.”

This man has been aptly described in multiple media reports as a far-right white nationalist and, appallingly, embraced by some on the outer edges of the conservative movement, including in Idaho. While Souza has named him, we won’t.

“We are going to take over Idaho. We have a great, large group, and it’s growing,” he says in a YouTube video. “It’s a true right-wing takeover, and there’s nothing these people can do about it. So if you are a legislator in Idaho, either get in line or get out of the way.”

He later adds, “Go to your local GOP meetings. Push these people farther right. Push them. And if they don’t push, if they don’t budge, then replace them. Period, point blank.”

He’s already tried, and failed, to become chair of the Idaho Young Republicans.

There are more like him.

Souza cites the words of one IFF leader on his website: “I don’t fly the U.S. flag and I certainly don’t ‘pledge allegiance’ to it. I don’t sing ‘patriotic’ songs honoring the world’s most oppressive and violent regime. I don’t pretend that the U.S. is the ‘greatest’ country in the world or that it is unusually or atypically free…. I am an anarchist. My goal is not the reformation of the state, but its complete and total eradication.”

She also recounts a conversation in Boise with another IFF leader who gleefully talked of the group’s quest for complete control of the Legislature.

There’s so much more in Souza’s series of columns, now seven and counting. Again, if you vote in Idaho, you should read every one of them.

“If you care about the future of the Republican Party in Idaho, you must take action NOW. We have been a strong red state, but the people taking control are ripping our party to shreds,” Souza warned.

In another column, she added, “It’s easier to take away citizens’ and voters’ rights if you use cover words like ‘freedom’ and ‘liberty,’ when the real goal is control.”

Our credibility is at stake. The Idaho Freedom Foundation and its ilk, the so-called “Christian Taliban” and others, isn’t interested in good governance. Their purpose is strictly about what’s good for them, not us. Not you. It’s about their deep-rooted desire to tear the whole thing down and build their own depraved society in its place.

We truly believe the majority of Idahoans are smarter than this, and it’s our hope that patience is running thin, that we’re tired of being used as pawns in their game of fear.

Extremism isn’t the answer. Not in Idaho, not anywhere.

We can’t remain scared to speak. We can’t stay angry. We can’t sit idly and allow despots to harness the power that’s meant for all of us, we the people.

That’s not the Idaho we want to live in. What about you?