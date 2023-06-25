There was a bit of good news that came in for a landing on the front page a few days ago.

Yes, we know. We’ve heard this before and celebrated the additional service, only to watch it fly away a few months later. SkyWest has tried it. So did United Express, which abandoned its Twin Falls-to-Denver experiment after only about five months in 2021.

Remember Allegiant Air? The low-cost carrier even brought a Las Vegas showgirl to town for its 2010 announcement of twice-weekly service to Sin City. About 18 months later, Allegiant was out of quarters and Twin Falls was out of luck.

It’s only natural, then, we’d be skeptical of this latest attempt to rejuvenate air service to the Magic Valley. We’ve been conditioned that way.

Why might this time be any different? It’s not a question without an answer, and that’s a good start.

“We’ve been trying to get where we are now for a long time,” Bill Carberry, the airport manager, told us.

He even went a step further: “A lot of communities would be very envious of this.”

It’s not simply that Twin Falls is getting a second flight, it’s the airplanes that will be making those trips to and from Utah’s capital city. The Magic Valley’s new service will carry on with a 70-seat Embraer 175 that features first-class accommodations, comfort-plus seating with extra legroom and dedicated overhead bin space, and larger main cabins.

There are no middle seats; everybody gets an aisle or a window. There’s Wi-Fi and in-seat power and USB outlets.

It’s simply a far more modern aircraft than the 50-seat Mitsubishi CJR200 that flies in and out of Twin Falls now. The Embraer 175 has more giddy-up, too, with a top cruising speed of 545 mph, meaning flight times should be cut by several minutes, weather permitting.

“The folks that do fly first-class can do that right here out of Twin. They don’t have to wait to get to Salt Lake,” Carberry said.

That is likely a particularly important point for both local business travelers and executives who might be looking to do business in the Magic Valley — whether that’s Twin Falls or Burley or elsewhere.

Whether for business or pleasure, Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, offers the same conveniences as always. The parking is free. The drive to get there is easier — and much faster — than covering the hundreds of miles of asphalt between here and Boise or Salt Lake. The security screening process is a breeze.

“And then you’re in and off to Salt Lake,” Carberry said.

There’s greater convenience in the new service schedule, too. Departures will be scheduled daily at 7:58 a.m. and 1:25 p.m., with arrivals at 12:16 and 9:56 p.m. The option now: An especially early departure at 6:32 a.m. and an especially late return trip that typically arrives just minutes before midnight.

“Our big push is to get people to take a look at it as an option and, hopefully, a much improved option over what we’ve had for the last few years,” Twin Falls Economic Development Director Shawn Barigar told the Times-News last weekend.

We agree the new service is worth a look. We agree, too, that it’s a significantly more viable option.

The cost will be higher than flying in and out of Boise or Salt Lake City. That’s a given at regional airports, meaning the success — or failure — of Delta’s new venture will largely depend on the price point that each of us put on ease of access and convenience.

“We’ve got a really great opportunity,” Carberry told us. “We’re really excited.”

How excited are you? That’s the real question now.

