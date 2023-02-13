The months of practices, the thousands of shots and rebounds, the hundreds of huddles.

It’s all culminated for eight Magic Valley girls’ basketball teams with a trip to the state championship tournaments, which open Thursday and run through Saturday at multiple locations in the Treasure Valley.

Whether you have a child or grandchild on one the teams or not, or even like basketball, we hope you’ll join us in rooting for our local teams. It’s a remarkable accomplishment, after all, to qualify for a state tournament: There are 161 members of the Idaho High School Activities Association, yet just 48 will be playing this weekend in the Boise area.

It’s hard work — for the players, the coaches, the parents and the countless others at each school who work behind the scenes to support the teams. What we have to do, by comparison, is easy: Rise up for a few days and root, root, root for the home teams.

The Magic Valley contingent includes a pair of 4A teams, Minico, powered by CJ Latta, arguably the best player in the state, and Twin Falls, a resilient squad led by Halle Egbert, plus a 3A bunch from Filer fronted by Josalyn Bailey that hasn’t lost a conference game in four years.

Buhl is heading west, too, joining Filer in the 3A bracket. So is Dietrich, the area’s only representative in the 1AD2 field.

There are two groups of Hornets going to state from the Magic Valley, Declo in 2A and Oakley in 1AD1. The last folks out of both towns, please turn off the lights.

Oakley’s competition in the state bracket will include Raft River, the highest-seeded team of any from the Magic Valley at No. 3. The Trojans are 21-3 and haven’t lost to any team but the Hornets since December.

Speaking of Oakley, let’s give a shoutout to the school’s cheer squad. They’re the first state champions from around here this calendar year, winning the 2A title last week at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Not that we should be surprised: It’s the program’s fifth title since 2016 under the watchful eye of head coach Renee Cranney and assistants Tanette McKee and Roxanne Beck.

“This team, these kids, they genuinely care about each other,” Cranney told us. “I know that sounds cheesy and cliché, but we’ve even had judges say to us, ‘You can tell they like each other.’ They really are all-in for each other.”

This year’s squad of 19 girls and one boy was led by senior captains Bentley Cranney, Liv Elquist, Madi Jones and Addie Mitton. And how about this: Five cheer members also play basketball for the Hornets.

Here’s hoping Oakley can win another state title this weekend, this time on the hardwood. Or maybe Minico or Twin Falls surprises the 4A field. Or maybe Filer has built up too much momentum to be stopped in the 3A tourney.

We’ll be watching and cheering for all eight teams. Go get ‘em, girls!

