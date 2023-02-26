Wednesday was scary. While the threat of an active shooter inside one of our high schools turned out to be a hoax, thank God, the fright was all too real.

Especially for the students, teachers and staff at Canyon Ridge High School, and for the parents of those children who could only wait in a nearby church parking lot that had been transformed into a command post and hope for the next text message or update from law enforcement.

Dozens of police officers and first responders were dispatched. Sirens blared. An air ambulance helicopter whirred. Streets were blocked off.

It’s a nightmare scenario that has played out far too often since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 seemingly opened our country’s doors to hell on earth. On that April day in Colorado, two students who had plotted for months killed 14 of their classmates and a teacher and wounded 27 others in a violent act that ripped at America’s heart.

The shootings, painfully, have only continued — and with greater frequency in the five years since 17 students were killed and 17 others were injured in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida.

That year, 2018, the K-12 School Shooting Database counted 119 incidents — more than the previous two years combined. There were 119 more in 2019, then 250 in 2021 and 303 last year, according to the database, which, in its effort to document the full scope of gun violence on campuses across the U.S., counts any incident in which a gun is brandished or fired or a bullet hits school property.

Not even the COVID year of 2020 slowed violence. There were 114 incidents, a remarkably insignificant drop considering many schools were shuttered to students amid the worst days of the pandemic.

The database has already tracked 55 incidents in the first two months of 2023. At that pace, the U.S. will experience 275 more gun-related incidents at its schools by the end of the year.

That number won’t include the Canyon Ridge scare. No bullets were fired. No gun was found.

But, for an hour, maybe longer — too long, to be sure — we didn’t know that.

The Twin Falls Police Department responded within moments of the call and the first officers “acted swiftly and without hesitation” to make entry and protect “a school they thought was under attack,” Chief Craig Kingsbury told us.

Every incident, he said, is “real — until we know otherwise.”

As our brave police officers and first responders scrambled to sweep and secure the school and prepared for the worst — to stop a shooter(s) and render aid to victims — that left plenty of time for the rumors to begin swirling.

Not even the truth was going to get in the way of the growing tale on Facebook.

The Times-News had a reporter on the scene and two editors listening to the police scanner and making calls. Only after we confirmed, through law enforcement and school district officials, that there was not an active shooting threat did we publish a post on our social media accounts.

The truth should have calmed nerves. It didn’t.

Three students were dead and seven were injured, according to a random Facebooker, feeding the frenzy. It couldn’t be fake, another said, because “someone” at O’Reilly Auto Parts saw the air ambulance. Another insisted that police, school officials and reporters at the Times-News and KMVT-TV had to be wrong because her mother was listening to the scanner and told her it was real.

“You suck Times-News! You should change your name to News Out of Times!” somebody told us on Facebook.

Another disputed our reporting of a false threat: “… false, my ass,” that person wrote in a post that was later deleted.

“Omg … what is the truth?” somebody commented — below the very post that reported the confirmed truth.

The rumors have become as much a part of the American story of school shootings as the sirens.

Misinformation runs rampant with every speculative social media post, fake YouTube video and “reporting” from bad actors. It’s as if some people want the story to have the worst possible ending.

“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.”

That quote, almost fittingly, is often falsely attributed to George Orwell, likely because Selwyn Duke, the freelance writer who actually said it, doesn’t have such name recognition. But it’s the words, not who said them, that matter here.

When news is breaking, we implore you to seek the truth from verified and trusted news organizations. We are accountable, in journalism, for our words, and our job is to be right — especially when the news is of public safety, like shootings and wildfires. Misinformation only further spreads fear and, potentially, endangers lives.

Don’t trust what you don’t know. Don’t spread hearsay. Don’t assume.

“We have no reason to lie to our community,” Kingsbury told us, emphatically.

Neither do we; this is our home, too. When we publish a breaking news story it’s because we have the facts in that moment. The news can evolve, of course, and that’s our job to follow along and report to you.

It’s not the job of “someone” at O’Reilly Auto Parts, or somebody’s mom listening to a scanner, or a faceless Facebooker.

The truth matters. Don’t settle for anything less.

