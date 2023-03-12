Take a drive down Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls and you’ll likely lose track of the number of payday, title and installment loan shops.

They are, seemingly, on every block — and all of them shouting with signage that makes it sound so quick and easy. Just stop in and they’ll hand you a wad of cash.

“Need cash? Just ask,” a sign reads at one place.

A few blocks down the road, “Fast Cash Today,” a sign reads at another shop.

There’s even a place called Moneytree — even though we all learned long ago that money, indeed, does not grow on trees.

It’s the same story in so many cities across the 30-some states where payday lending is legal. Often predatory, warns the National Association of Consumer Advocates (NACA), but legal nonetheless. There were about 23,000 payday lenders in the United States as of January, according to Debthammer, which works to assist the estimated 70 million Americans who struggle with debt and other financial hardships.

Let’s put that number in context:

The country’s largest gas station, Shell, has 12,432 locations across 51 states and U.S. territories, according to the data company ScrapeHero

. Only when you add Exxon Mobil’s 11,000-plus locations do you exceed the total of payday lenders.

If you group together every Walmart, Target, Burger King and Chick-fil-A — every one of them, in every state — you still come up shy of 23,000. By more than 6,200.

Not even McDonald’s can compare. They may serves millions a day — but the fast-food giant’s 13,000-plus locations is small fries compared to the number of shops offering payday loans.

We can understand the allure of payday loans — particularly in today’s world, when the cost of everything from groceries to gas is uncomfortably high. It’s a quick fix for an immediate situation, and if failing to pay the rent is the other alternative, who among us wouldn’t choose the money?

Payday loans are short-term and high-interest, usually for small amounts that are due upon your next paycheck, according to NACA. The maximum loan amount, per Idaho code, is $1,000, and cannot exceed 25% of the borrower’s monthly income.

It’s when borrowers can’t repay that the loans become predatory. While the average annual percentage rate for credit cards is 20.35% this month, according to creditcards.com, the APR for payday loans is simply staggering.

On its website, Moneytree advertises its payday loans with an APR of 482.32%. A 2022 Pew Trusts analysis found Idaho’s average APR to be the highest in the country, at a whopping 652%.

If a borrower can’t pay off that initial loan, what’s there to do but take out another loan? And so on.

If Idaho is to continue to permit payday lending — Arizona, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont are among the states where it is illegal — we believe the state has a responsibility to be especially watchful and take every action to protect its citizens. It was encouraging to us this week when the Idaho Department of Finance ordered one payday lender in Twin Falls to stop doing business, citing illegal lending practices.

Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sales, at 430 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Ste. D, was ordered to comply with a cease-and-desist judgment issued out of Twin Falls Fifth Judicial District Court. The shop was dark and we didn’t see anybody on the inside when we stopped by on Friday afternoon.

In ordering the closure, the Department of Finance alleged Speedy Loans had been engaged in unlicensed payday, title and installment lending since May 31, 2021.

But are there other such bad actors across the Magic Valley, and throughout the state? It is time for the state to take a fresh look at the entire industry? There are those among us who are living paycheck to paycheck, but these exploitative loans are another anchor — not a lifeline.

There is now one less payday lender on Blue Lakes Boulevard. There are still many others.

Our financial advice: Keep on driving.

