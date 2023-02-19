Togetherness. Respect. Understanding.

In the fractured world in which we live, where issues such as gun rights, abortion, immigration, education and equality can further drive a wedge between us and where too many politicians regularly stoke fear for their own financial gain rather than seek to unite, it’s easy to forget we have far more in common as a people.

While we’re not naïve enough to believe we’ll agree on all issues — we won’t — we do believe in the power and the good of humanity. There is little we can’t do when we come together.

The Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho is one of the greatest local examples of that spirit, and we applaud its mission to build a regional identity around solidarity, diversity and respect through leadership, advocacy and awareness.

If ever there was a time for more unity in our world, it’s now.

For the third time since its founding a few short years ago, the Unity Alliance will host a Community Unity Table event next weekend, this time in Jerome. It’ll be a celebration of Mexican culture through food, entertainment and a series of keynote speakers who will help connect our Hispanic community to southern Idaho’s economic engine.

Don’t think for a minute that the millions of pounds of milk that need to be processed each day around here would get done without Hispanic workers. Or that the jobs on every farm would get done without them.

Hispanic workers also take on many lower-paying jobs in food prep and cleaning services, according to Idaho Department of Labor statistics. In other words, the jobs that likely would remain unfilled if not for them.

It does, in fact, take all of us to make this valley go around.

Previously, the Unity Alliance celebrated Bosnian culture in Twin Falls last summer and Salvadorian culture in Hailey last fall. A second 2023 event is planned to bring together Gooding, Wendell, Shoshone, Hagerman and Bliss in April.

The unity events not only provide safe opportunities for open conversations between community leaders and residents that otherwise may not happen but allow each attendee to spend time as a “human being” and not simply as a “human doing,” Alejandra Hernandez, the Unity Alliance’s executive director, told us.

The nonprofit organization’s hope, eventually, is to host a Community Unity Table annually in each of the eight counties of the Magic Valley to further the idea that our differences are what makes a difference in the world around us.

The Unity Alliance’s vision is one we should all support: A southern Idaho that lifts up all people — regardless of our differences — and works together to cultivate mutual respect and understanding.

We’re reminded of God’s command to us in Leviticus 19:33-34 (NIV): “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.”

We find similar exhortations in the New Testament and the Book of Mormon, as well as across nearly all religions.

Who are we to think we know better?

The Community Unity Table event in Jerome is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E. For more information, call the Unity Alliance at 208-969-1766 or go online to www.unityalliancesi.org.

We encourage you to join us, to learn, to make new friends, to partner together for a better southern Idaho.

“The world is a better place when people take care of people.”

Those words were part of Chaplain Tom Dougherty’s prayer before the Idaho House of Representatives began its work on Friday at the State Capitol in Boise.

To that, we say, “Amen.”

