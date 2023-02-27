First it was the Oakley cheer squad.

Then the Raft River girls basketball team won a state championship, too, beating Oakley in an all-Magic Valley final at the 1AD1 state tournament in Nampa.

And, last weekend, the Minico boys wrestling team successfully defended its 4A championship, with Preston Sonner-Cranney and Garrett Vail earning individual titles in their respective divisions to lead the Spartans.

Three 2023 state tournaments, three champions from the Magic Valley. Who’s got next?

Beginning Thursday at multiple sites across the Treasure Valley, eight local boys basketball teams will set out to reach the pinnacle — including Richfield, which earned the No. 1 seed in 1AD2, and Kimberly, which will be seeking to repeat as 3A champions.

We’ll repeat here what we wrote two weeks ago ahead of the girls’ state tournaments:

Whether you have a child or grandchild on one the teams or not, or even like basketball, we hope you’ll join us in rooting for our local teams. It’s a remarkable accomplishment, after all, to qualify for a state tournament: There are 161 members of the Idaho High School Activities Association, yet just 48 will be playing this weekend.

It’s hard work — for the players, the coaches, the parents and the countless others at each school who work behind the scenes to support the teams. What we have to do, by comparison, is easy: Rise up for a few days and root, root, root for the home teams.

While the girls’ 1AD1 tourney came down to a pair of Magic Valley teams, the boys’ tourney will open with a face-off between two local teams. Castleford and Carey will play for the third time, a decisive meeting after the Wolves won the lone regular-season game and the Panthers won a thriller in last week’s district championship on a last-second layup by Carsn Perkes.

The positive way to look at it: We’re guaranteed of at least one Magic Valley team in the semifinals. It’s a bummer, though, that we won’t have a chance to see Castleford-Carey III later in the tourney.

The local 4A representatives are Minico, which won the district tournament behind JT Garza, and Twin Falls, the regular-season Great Basin champions powered by the standout trio of Will Preucil, Jared Mix and Logan Pittard.

Buhl is also heading west, joining Kimberly in the 3A bracket. They’ll both be underdogs, seeded eighth and seventh, respectively.

In 2A, Declo is facing the same challenge as the Hornets’ girls earlier this month: A first-round game against top-seeded Melba. We’ll be hoping for a different result this time.

Richfield might represent the Magic Valley’s best chance to bring home another trophy. The Tigers, who have lost just four games this season, possess remarkable balance with Clay Kent, Jamen Fuchs, Luke Dalton, Kobyn Benzeval and Hudsun Lucero all playing key minutes.

If the seedings hold true, Richfield would meet Rockland, the defending state champions, in the final. That would be a fun one.

When the games are all done Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, we hope we’ll be celebrating another Magic Valley champion. Good luck, guys! We’ll be watching and cheering for you.

