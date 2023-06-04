Something had to be done. It was 2015, and the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, the source of water, and thus the source of life and prosperity for southern and eastern Idaho, had dropped to historically low levels.

The surface-water users — primarily through the Magic Valley and with senior water rights — and the groundwater users — largely based in the eastern part of the state and with junior water rights — knew time was of the essence. They wisely put politics to the side, negotiated in good faith and signed an agreement to sustain the health of the aquifer, which supplies water for cities, industries and about 2 million acres of agricultural land.

It was hailed as unprecedented. It wouldn’t be possible to recharge the aquifer to its peak years in the 1980s, they conceded, but they also understood that a race to the bottom wasn’t the answer, either.

The terms of the deal: The Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, upstream from us but without priority rights, agreed to cut their take by 13%, which, in turn, would leave an additional 240,000 acre-feet in the aquifer annually to satisfy the senior rights at the end of the ditch. In exchange, IGWA users received safe harbor from curtailment by the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

“The agreement was guaranteed to work, because we were going to do more until it did,” Twin Falls Canal Co. manager Jay Barlogi told us this week. “But the people we made the agreement with aren’t doing what they agreed to do.”

So, now, eight years later, the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer is right back down to those same historically low levels. Idaho is growing, there isn’t enough water to go around and the ugliness that’s so pervaded our politics has reared its ugly head.

The water department projects a 75,000 acre-foot shortfall this year for senior water rights holders — Twin Falls Canal Co., North Side Canal Co. in Jerome, the Burley Irrigation District and A&B Irrigation in Rupert, to name a few.

That’s not how it’s supposed to work, as declared in Idaho’s Constitution on Water Rights, commonly referred to as Idaho’s Priority Doctrine: “Priority of appropriation shall give the better right as between those using the water; but when the waters of any natural stream are not sufficient for the service of all those desiring the use of the same, those using the water for domestic purposes shall (subject to such limitations as may be prescribed by law) have the preference over those claiming for any other purpose; and those using the water for agricultural purposes shall have preference over those using the same for manufacturing purposes.”

“First in time, first in right.” That’s long been the law of the land.

The above-average snowpack, while reassuring, won’t make up the difference. Neither will turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth (which you should do) or putting a time limit on your lawn watering (which you should do) or taking shorter showers (which you should do unless it’s just one of those days). It’s always wise to conserve water — it is, after all, a finite resource — but in the Twin Falls canal system, for example, we get about 80% of our water from the natural flow of the Snake River.

When groundwater users at the front of the line take what’s not theirs, well then, the Snake’s flow isn’t enough.

How deficient is the water supply? Brian Olmstead, a member of the Idaho Water Resource Board and a former manager of the Twin Falls Canal Co., told us senior users have been about 32% short for the last two years.

“That’s a losing business model,” said Olmstead, pointing to a graph of the Sentinel Wells Index, a measurement of 20 wells that, long ago, were deemed representative of the health of the aquifer.

“Somewhere along the line,” he told us, “the senior water right has to be made somewhat whole.”

That’s not the way they see it a few hours to the east.

The non-compliant groundwater users — and it’s important to note that some IGWA partners have kept up their end of the bargain — are selling a story of fear. Sound familiar? The Bingham Ground Water District in Blackfoot, for example, told its members in a letter earlier this year that farming would be all but eliminated and the local economy would crash if it stayed true to the 2015 agreement.

While that may be enough to win a measure of support in the court of public opinion, that’s not the court with the final say, though we’d find it unfortunate if it came to that. But, clearly, it’s past time for the surface-water users, the ones with senior rights dating to the early 1900s, to stop waving a white flag and get down to enforcing the terms of the agreement.

It seems obvious, otherwise, that some of the other signees, the ones who claimed their rights some 60 years later, will keep squelching on it.

What has to happen? Olmstead said it himself to us: “We’ve got to get everybody paddling in the same direction again.”

That won’t likely be easy. Words have been exchanged. Blame has been cast.

But, what’s done is done, and it’s incumbent now for all who signed the 2015 agreement to stop splashing at each other and start a clean dialogue. You have a responsibility to fix this — for the sake of all of us and for the future of our great state.

The sustainability of the aquifer, the only one we have, must be the priority — just as it was in 2015. We can’t take it for granted, nor can we drain it and expect to survive.

There are no good guys or bad guys here. There are only Idahoans. The water blessed to us by God — whether that’s a lot or a little — is for all and we again put our faith in you to preserve life in this place we call home.

