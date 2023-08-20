That it’s come to this is sad. Ridiculously sad, actually.

Even now, as we write the words, we find it hard to fathom that we must defend public and school libraries from the onslaught of extremist rhetoric, lies and half-truths, misinformed gossip, and uncivil outbursts from the far right that threaten to further ding our democracy while infringing on our intellectual rights.

Let us be clear, right from the start: Libraries are not the problem. That doesn’t mean there aren’t sentences or paragraphs, sometimes even pages, in some books that are inappropriate for younger readers. There are.

There will even be a few books — among the many thousands on the shelves — that aren’t at all suitable for all ages.

When hasn’t it been that way? Libraries have been around for thousands of years and, until recently, regarded as a safe and quiet place to explore your imagination, to delve into history or dissect science, to study, to learn.

What’s changed in the last few years to bring libraries — of all places — into the crosshairs? You’ll hear that it’s because you or your children might see or read something that’s indecent or obscene. Those who would prefer that you don’t think for yourself would have you believe that libraries have suddenly become the House of Smut, where children arrive in groups to read transgender novels and where pornographic materials are free and available without restriction.

They’d like you to simply think as they do. To act without knowledge. To follow.

The danger in libraries isn’t the book with bad words or a too-graphic description of sex. It is, to those on the far edge of the conservative political spectrum, the opportunity that libraries afford for you to be free to learn and think for yourself. These are people simply afraid of ideas that don’t align with theirs, because, well, it makes it harder for them to gain power.

That is, truly, the end game. It is not about “cleaning up” society and “saving” our children. If it was, we’d be seeing the same coordinated efforts to shut down stores that sell smartphones (where the world of pornography can come to life with one of thousands of website addresses in a private browser), or cable television providers, or the movie studios, or the producers of video games.

The ills of our world are far more visible on the big or small screen than inside our libraries.

“The people who are there (in our libraries) have so many positive things to say,” Reba Puente, the director of the College of Southern Idaho Library, told us this month. “The noise you hear is from people who are not using the library. They may not even have library cards.”

It’s those same people who use “snippets of these books” to create “shock and awe,” Tara Bartley, the director of the Twin Falls Public Library, told us.

“That’s what’s making the headlines,” she said.

What happens when people come to the library to see for themselves? Some do ask questions, Puente told us, and almost always the final verdict is, “They say, ‘I knew what I was hearing wasn’t right.’”

We encourage you to go to your local library. Take a look around. Grab a few books from the shelf. Sit down at one of the computers and browse the internet. Talk to a librarian. Watch the children at storytime.

Libraries don’t have anything to hide. There are no secret rooms or blacked-out windows. It’s all out in the open, for you to see for yourself.

“Literacy opens doors, right?” Bartley said. “If we only had available to read our view or opinion, we don’t grow.”

There are some among us who want it that way. There are more among us who are smarter than that.

