We live in a country that’s been ripped down the middle by politics.

There are examples in every state, including our own, of entire issues that have been hijacked by political zealots — from abortion to gender, election security to educational curriculum. Not even libraries have been spared in an America that seems bent on destroying itself from the inside.

Look no further than Jan. 6, 2021. There was a violent riot, at our nation’s capital — all over one man’s unwillingness to peacefully transfer the power of the presidency, a core tenet of democracy. That should have served as our wake-up call, an embarrassment of such magnitude to unify us against any such future calamity.

And, yet, millions of Americans — to this day — are willing to ignorantly explain it away as something less.

The inflammatory rhetoric from the political fringes has made it increasingly difficult, maybe even impossible at times, to be a moderate Republican or Democrat. The middle ground that Ronald Reagan, among other venerable leaders of our country’s past, once stood upon has been overgrown by the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Tommy Tuberville.

Quote It will take courage to change the course of the country. Not simply from political leaders — but from all of us.

That was the genesis for Idaho Leaders United, whose mission statement is a simple reminder of what it means to stand “for” something: “Idaho Leaders United stands with the vast majority of Idahoans who reject bigotry and political violence. Together, we will defend the great state of Idaho, her future, and her legacy for every generation that follows us.”

We suspect we are introducing Idaho Leaders United to many of you right now. Not everybody on our five-person board, in fact, had heard of the fledgling group until we organized a meeting with two of its founders this week to learn for ourselves.

Since sprouting to life earlier in the year, Idaho Leaders United has brought together about 600 like-minded Idahoans around its pledge to disavow extremism — in any form, by any party, from all corners of the state, we learned.

That number represents but a fraction of the “90% of the people” in Idaho who “are on the same page,” Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures in Idaho Falls, told us. It’s his hope, and that of the group’s other founders, that Idaho Leaders United can be that place for like-minded Idahoans to push back against the hard-right forces working to overthrow state government and further consolidate power around a select few in the Idaho Republican Party’s “private club,” as Dorothy Moon, the party’s chairwoman, has called it.

“The minority should never rule the majority,” said Liddiard, adding he didn’t believe Idaho would be swayed by the “Trump effect” but that he has since been proven wrong.

“That doesn’t happen here,” he told us, reflecting on his early line of thinking. “Idaho is above that, we are above that. We have a lot of Republican values … This doesn’t happen in Idaho.”

And, now?

“This isn’t the Idaho I grew up in,” he said.

The same holds true for Doug Gross, who operates Gross Farms in Wilder, a mainstay in the state’s potato industry, and counts the late Idaho statesman and governor Phil Batt as his “role model and mentor.”

Batt’s legacy should be forever in our state. He served in the Legislature and as lieutenant governor and chair of the Idaho Republican Party before winning the 1994 gubernatorial election, the “epitome of a public servant,” as Gov. Brad Little described Batt upon his death in March.

Sen. Jim Risch, another former governor, once called Batt “the architect of our current government” in Idaho and contended “every Idahoan owes Phil Batt for what we have today.”

“We’ve got to get people participating again (in the political process),” Gross told us, pointing to last month’s recall election in the West Bonner School District as proof of the power of the people.

By voting out two extremists who weren’t representing the community’s will, West Bonner County did what Liddiard urged the rest of the state to do.

“Frankly, I think it’s just time to stand up,” he said.

If you agree, Idaho Leaders United has a pledge you probably want to read. It’s the same one that 600-some ranchers, farmers, law enforcement officers, veterans and active military members, and everyday Idahoans have already put their name to.

By signing, you:

Commit to, in our own civic engagement, being respectful of the legislative and democratic process, and supporting positive, constructive discourse on important issues.

Actively denounce any appeal in our political discourse that calls for bigotry and discrimination.

Support activities that strengthen and promote inclusivity in our civic institutions.

Disavow leaders and groups who actively support violent political extremism or known extremists, militia members, white nationalists, and those who condone violent lawlessness.

There are dangerous political forces at work — in the Gem State and beyond. Hate is their weapon, political violence is their answer, and power is their goal.

If you’ve heard and seen enough of it in Idaho, we have the votes to drive change. The minority might be louder — but the majority has the final say.

Idaho is a great place to live, as we wrote a few weeks ago in this same space. Imagine even how much better it could be if we side with the Republican values of a Phil Batt over the fearful fantasies of a Dorothy Moon.

